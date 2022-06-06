Live bird exhibitions can resume across state

DES MOINES — Iowa drivers know they need to be watchful for deer at all times of the year, but it’s especially important to be vigilant over the next few weeks. Mick Klemesrud, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it’s fawning season and that means deer will be more plentiful along our roadways. “The fawning season is the second-highest deer/car collision time because for the last year, these yearling fawns have been under the watchful eye of the doe,” Klemesrud says. “As she gets ready to drop this year’s crop of new fawns, she’s going to get rid of the last year ones, so suddenly, they’re on their own and they’re trying to figure things out.”

