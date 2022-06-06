ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Live bird exhibitions can resume across state

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has lifted the restrictions on live bird exhibitions. The Ag Department canceled all live bird exhibitions at fairs and other gatherings...

New law lifts cap on production from Iowa distilleries

OSCEOLA — Governor Reynolds earlier this week signed a bill into law that lifts the cap on the amount of alcohol Iowa distilleries may produce. It also lets smaller distilleries sell up to nine liters of alcohol to retail customers at their locations. Larger Iowa distilleries are already allowed to sell that amount to a retail customer.
OSCEOLA, IA
Medical marijuana maker MedPharm changes name

DES MOINES — The Des Moines-based company which makes medical marijuana products for the state is changing its name. MedPharm Iowa is now called “Bud & Mary’s Cannabis.” Company group president, Lucas Nelson, says they have expanded into Colorado and Michigan, and the change better represents what they do.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowans need to be especially watchful for deer during this fawning season

DES MOINES — Iowa drivers know they need to be watchful for deer at all times of the year, but it’s especially important to be vigilant over the next few weeks. Mick Klemesrud, spokesman for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says it’s fawning season and that means deer will be more plentiful along our roadways. “The fawning season is the second-highest deer/car collision time because for the last year, these yearling fawns have been under the watchful eye of the doe,” Klemesrud says. “As she gets ready to drop this year’s crop of new fawns, she’s going to get rid of the last year ones, so suddenly, they’re on their own and they’re trying to figure things out.”
IOWA STATE
Anglers rejoice: State adds thousands of fish structures to lake map website

DES MOINES — Just in time for the summer fishing season, the state Department of Natural Resources is adding more than two-thousand fish structure locations to the maps of lakes on its website. John Lorenzen, a fisheries research technician at the DNR, says it’s valuable information for anyone who’s...
IOWA STATE
A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

WASHINGTON — Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines called it “common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic.” The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, said the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional.
IOWA STATE
Miss Iowa Pageant underway in Davenport

DAVENPORT — A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest and 16 who hope to become the next Miss Iowa.
DAVENPORT, IA
UNI’s accelerated teacher program approved by state

DES MOINES — The State Board of Education has approved plans by the University of Northern Iowa to offer an online accelerated elementary education and special education teacher program. UNI’s Director of Education Preparation Benjamin Forsyth says courses in this program will be offered in eight-week, eight-credit terms. “The...
IOWA STATE
#Wild Birds#Bird Migration#Bird Flu#Avian Influenza#The Ag Department
DeJear to soon reveal running mate for race against Reynolds-Gregg

DES MOINES — With Iowa’s Primary Election over, both major political parties shift to General Election mode, with a lot of attention on the race between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear for governor. Neither had opposition in the primary. Reynolds, who’s been governor for five years,...
IOWA STATE

