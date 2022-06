PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The City of Phoenix is taking action against the property owner of a strip mall and a tenant where a deadly mass shooting took place last weekend. The Neighborhood Services Department said on Thursday it has launched a case against the owner and tenant and issued a formal violation for violating the city’s zoning ordinance. Officials say the property owner and tenant didn’t have a permit for the party. The department says it’ll be monitoring the mall regularly while the case is open.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO