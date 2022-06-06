ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The South Florida Morning Show HR 4 6-6-22

Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Confirms He Will Shortly Sign a Bill To Reroute Illegal Immigrants From Florida to ‘Sanctuary States’

Gov. DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On June 9 Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis shared his intentions regarding the potential arrival of immigrants in Florida who have crossed the southern border with Mexico into the U.S. and are being redistributed across the country by the federal government.
WDW News Today

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Claims He Warned Disney ‘It Won’t Work Out Well for You’ Over Entering ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Debate

During an interview with conservative podcaster Dave Rubin, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claims when Disney CEO Bob Chapek reached out with concerns over the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, known by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, he gave a rather ominous warning to not get involved in the debate.
