New York City, NY

Building boomlet added nearly 200K apartments and intensified income segregation

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on Jun 6 6:40am EDT by THE CITY. While New York City’s housing crisis requires more construction, the city did produce almost 200,000 new units in the last decade – one-third of them affordable – in a performance that likely created more housing than any city...

brooklyneagle.com

Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Thursday, June 9, 2022

CHARGED IN MULTIPLE DEATHS IN CAR RACE: An 18-year-old Brooklyn man has been indicted for criminally negligent homicide and related charges in connection with a deadly car crash that took place when two cars collided while racing on an abandoned runway. Kings County District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified the defendant as Tamirlan Abylknov, 18, of Homecrest, Brooklyn, who was arraigned yesterday before Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Craig Walker, and charged with three counts of criminally negligent homicide and other counts, in the deaths of 16-year-old driver of one of the vehicles, his 18-year-old girlfriend and her 11-year-old brother.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Hochul Hints Congestion Pricing on a Slower Drive to Finish Line

This article was originally published on Jun 8 7:49pm EDT by THE CITY. A day after Gov. Kathy Hochul said “now is not the right time” for congestion pricing, she reaffirmed her support for implementing the long-delayed plan to toll vehicles entering Manhattan — eventually. Hochul scrambled...
MANHATTAN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Medallion Lender Hits Brakes on Lawsuit Accusing Cabbie Union of Sabotage

This article was originally published on Jun 7 4:33pm EDT by THE CITY. A federal lawsuit that marked the latest salvo in a drawn-out battle between taxi medallion owners and a Minnesota-based lender has flamed out in a hurry. Court documents show that financial firm O’Brien-Staley Partners/OSK “voluntarily dismissed” its...
BROOKLYN, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Real Estate
New York City, NY
Government
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Could the Uvalde tragedy happen in Brooklyn?

It has been said multiple times over multiple days by multiple people: The next mass shooting event is being planned while we are still pondering Buffalo and Uvalde. What are the odds it could happen in Brooklyn? Pretty good. Brooklyn, more than big — 2.6 million people that would qualify...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Scooters, e-bikes cause furor at traffic safety town hall

“Every single day, I’m out there with my kids, and I’m worried. All I want is to be able to walk across the street with my daughter and not worry.”. Those were some of the messages, repeated multiple times, during a contentious town hall meeting on pedestrian, cyclist and street safety in southwest Brooklyn hosted by State Senator Andrew Gounardes at McKinley Intermediate School.
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Cops arrest four suspects in Brooklyn Bridge Park armed robbery

A rapid and coordinated police response following an armed robbery in Brooklyn Bridge Park on Tuesday night resulted in the quick capture of four teenage suspects. The teens had split up and bolted through Brooklyn Heights after the robbery at roughly 10 p.m. The armed robbery was one of two...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

June 8: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1919, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Changed world conditions as a result of the great war, the improvement in business and financial affairs and the lifting of restrictions on the railroads by the government have combined to make the summer resort season for 1919 an exceptional period. The war over, peace near at hand, wages increased in many lines and the outlook for the future bright, mean that a prosperous season is in store for hotel and boardinghouse keepers, the railroads and boat lines and all other interests which are usually benefitted by the great tide of summer travel. The vacation days approaching also have in them more than the ordinarily pleasurable anticipation for the inhabitants of the metropolis. Two years of war have strained the average human machine almost to the breaking point and the 1919 rest period in the mountains, at the seashore or in the farm country comes as a heartily welcomed relief for the tension. It will be the first real vacation for many families in several years.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Person
Matthew Murphy
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Wild nature at your doorstep: Marine Park Nature Trail provides easy getaway just a few minutes from home

You could be forgiven for thinking you’re not in Brooklyn. A true respite from the noise and bustle common across many other parts of the borough, the Marine Park Nature Trail, which winds near the salt marsh almost out of view of the built parts of Brooklyn, opens up vistas of a very different place – one in which pheasants nest, herons swoop and swans paddle serenely through the peaceful backwater, beginning just south of Avenue U near East 36th Street.
BROOKLYN, NY

