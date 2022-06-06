Building boomlet added nearly 200K apartments and intensified income segregation

ON THIS DAY IN 1919, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “Changed world conditions as a result of the great war, the improvement in business and financial affairs and the lifting of restrictions on the railroads by the government have combined to make the summer resort season for 1919 an exceptional period. The war over, peace near at hand, wages increased in many lines and the outlook for the future bright, mean that a prosperous season is in store for hotel and boardinghouse keepers, the railroads and boat lines and all other interests which are usually benefitted by the great tide of summer travel. The vacation days approaching also have in them more than the ordinarily pleasurable anticipation for the inhabitants of the metropolis. Two years of war have strained the average human machine almost to the breaking point and the 1919 rest period in the mountains, at the seashore or in the farm country comes as a heartily welcomed relief for the tension. It will be the first real vacation for many families in several years.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO