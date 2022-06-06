ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Chien, WI

Joyce B. Davidson

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoyce B. Davidson, 82, of Prairie du Chien, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Bluff Haven Assisted Living in Prairie du Chien. She was born on March 10, 1940, in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of Leo and Anastasia (Bouzek) White. Joyce attended school in Prairie...

Susan 'Susie' Konichek

Susan A. “Susie” Konichek, 56, of Eastman, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 13, 1966, the daughter of Ed and Clarice “Olga” (Torger) Fisher. Her family moved to the Seneca area where she attended school and graduated from Seneca High School. Susie married Doug Konichek on Sept. 24, 1988, and together they worked and raised their family in the Fennimore area. After working at Family Medical Center for 25 years, Susie and her family moved to Lazy Acres, in 2011, to farm and milk cows. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and cooking. Her family loved her lefsa, but she was particularly known for baking her cinnamon rolls. She also enjoyed ice fishing in the winter, and she volunteered her time at Salem United Methodist Church in Eastman and St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Wauzeka for many years.
EASTMAN, WI
Lorna E. Rider

Lorna E. Rider, 91, passed away peacefully in Hartford. Lorna was born in Viroqua, the daughter of Alfred and Dora (Pennell) Erickson. She married LaVerne Rider on Dec. 13, 1943. Together, they worked the family farm in Wauzeka, for 24 years. In 1973, they moved to Prairie du Chien. Lorna worked as a CNA at the old General Hospital in Prairie du Chien. She also worked at the Prairie Convalescent Center nursing home until she retired. Lorna enjoyed quilting as well as other crafts. Lorna was an avid Brewer fan. She loved spending time with family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
Donna H. Holthaus

Donna Helen Holthaus, 88, of Colesburg, got her wings and went to walk with the angels on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Visitation and funeral services were Tuesday, June 7, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Interment was at Zion Cemetery, Colesburg. Donna was born on April 19, 1934, in Iowa, the...
COLESBURG, IA
Emilie Ann (Urlaub) Lenth

Emilie Ann (Urlaub) Lenth, 87, of Garnavillo, passed away peacefully at the Guttenberg Care Center on the morning of May 30, 2022, after a month-long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband, John C. Lenth; sons and daughters-in-law, Gary (Kim) Lenth and Dave (Sarah McGee) Lenth, and daughter and son-in-law, Julie (John) Carver; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
GARNAVILLO, IA
Find summertime fun at Monona Hay Days

Hay Days, Monona’s annual summertime celebration, returns Saturday, June 11. The day features a full slate of activities, including a parade, live music, classic car/truck show, tractor pull, 5K color run, craft and vendor fair, kid’s games and food. (Times-Register file photo)
MONONA, IA
Three people arrested in Ferryville drug bust On

Saturday, May 28, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a concerned citizen of three individuals appearing to be under the influence of drugs and acting strange at a local business in the village of Ferryville. The individuals reportedly arrived in a blue Chevrolet Blazer. The Crawford...
FERRYVILLE, WI
Boscobel man charged with 7th offense OWI

A 50-year-old Boscobel man has been charged in Crawford County Circuit Court with one count of operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration (seventh offense). Brian Yahn has also been charged with obstructing an officer, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and second degree recklessly endangering safety. Yahn faces up...
BOSCOBEL, WI
Building demolition to begin at former Luster Heights Prison Camp

Site being cleared for future McGregor District office of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) maintenance workers are traveling from refuges all over the Midwest to begin demolition of the former Luster Heights Prison Camp. The buildings are being demolished to clear the site for the future McGregor District office of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Klaes leads science students to "Environmental Solutions"

Clayton Ridge Environmental Science students presented their "Environmental Solutions" projects to city leaders on May 24. The projects focused on proposing ideas for solutions to Guttenberg's ponding areas. From left are former Clayton Ridge Superintendent and Past Mayor Russ Loven and presenter Ryleigh Goerdt. (Press photo by Caroline Rosacker)
GUTTENBERG, IA
One person dies in McGregor house fire

One person died as a result of a fire at this residence on the 800 block of Walton Street, in McGregor, on June 5. According to McGregor Hook and Ladder fire chief Tom Sauer, the structure contained multiple living units. Firefighters were on scene for two hours and able to contain the fire to one room near the back of the unit pictured on the right side. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Clayton County hazardous waste collection

The Clayton County Conservation Board will sponsor a household hazardous waste collection, appliance and electronic recycling on Saturday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Osborne Nature Center. Appointments are required. Any Clayton County resident wishing to dispose of hazardous waste must call 1-877-982-4288 to set up an...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
New coffee shop energizes downtown Monona with caffeine and creativity

Chad and Ande Davies, pictured with daughter Mel Crook, opened Driftless Harvest in May. In just a short month, the Monona business has become a destination for its full line of coffees, energy drinks and specialty lemonades, as well as frozen yogurt, parfaits, hot breakfasts and daily lunch specials. (Photos by Audrey Posten)
MONONA, IA
Elkader businesses address impacts of Keystone Bridge closure

The disruption in the Keystone Bridge rehab project has impacted the overall project timeline, shut down pedestrian access and all major work until a viable solution can be found and led to an increase of traffic on Highway 13, leading some residents to feel unsafe traveling on the road. But aside from these frustrations and inconveniences, the project has also impacted local businesses and organizations to varying degrees. (Photo by Willis Patenaude)
ELKADER, IA

