Teen Girl Killed in Route 93 Crash

A 6-year-old boy is missing and his mother dead when a family fishing trip on the Merrimack River took a tragic turn late Thursday afternoon. A family of six — two adults and four children — was fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport under the Chain Bridge when two of the children went into the river, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire. Their mother who went into the water after them and was able to get her 7-year-old daughter onto a fishing vessel that offered help, but could not get herself on board.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO