Fremont, NH

Teen Girl Killed in Route 93 Crash

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 4 days ago
A teenage girl was killed and the driver seriously injured in a crash early Monday morning on Route 93 in Manchester with a driver from Fremont. State Police said a 2014...

Seacoast Current

Rollover Closes Route 101 in Hampton, NH, During PM Commute

Three cars including one that rolled over onto its side closed down Route 101 in Hampton during the Thursday afternoon commute. State Police said that a preliminary investigation showed the driver of a car lost control in the eastbound lanes around 4:20, and hit a second vehicle while flipping on its side. The second vehicle made minor contact with a third vehicle, according to police.
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Search for 6-Year-Old in Merrimack River Becomes Recovery

The search for a missing 6-year-old boy off Deer Island in the Merrimack River has shifted into recovery mode. The boy's mother went after her son and 7-year-daughter during a fishing trip with her family Thursday night and wound up in the water. She was able to lift her daughter onto a fishing boat that offered assistance but could not get herself on board. She later died at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport.
MERRIMACK, NH
Seacoast Current

Mom Drowns in Merrimack River Trying to Save Son

A 6-year-old boy is missing and his mother dead when a family fishing trip on the Merrimack River took a tragic turn late Thursday afternoon. A family of six — two adults and four children — was fishing on Deer Island in Newburyport under the Chain Bridge when two of the children went into the river, according to Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray and Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire. Their mother who went into the water after them and was able to get her 7-year-old daughter onto a fishing vessel that offered help, but could not get herself on board.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Seacoast Current

46 Members of UNH Fraternity Face Charges in Hazing Incident

Arrest warrants have been issued for 46 members of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity (SAE) at the University of New Hampshire over a hazing incident in April. Durham police said they began an investigation after being notified five days later of an incident that took place on April 13 at the fraternity house on Madbury Road during an event involving new members.
DURHAM, NH
Seacoast Current

‘Significant’ Police Presence at Bennett Island on NH’s Bow Lake

A criminal investigation created a "significant law enforcement presence" on Bennett Island in Bow Lake Friday afternoon, according to State Police. State Police spokeswoman Amber Lagace did not disclose the nature of the investigation but said the situation is "contained" and are working towards concluding the investigation. Bennett Island is...
BOW, NH
Seacoast Current

Police Seek Owner of SUV on Trail Where Concord Couple Shot

Investigators in the deaths of a Concord couple want to speak to the owner of a Toyota RAV 4 parked at the trailhead of the path where the pair were found dead. Stephen and Djeswende Reid were found shot to death in the Broken Ground Trails area on April 19 after being reported missing by their family. Detectives said the couple went for a walk on the trail the day before they were found.
CONCORD, NH
Seacoast Current

Kayla Montgomery Back in NH Jail on Perjury Charges

Harmony Montgomery's stepmother Kayla Montgomery is back in jail after she was arrested Friday at Manchester Police headquarters. Manchester Police spokeswoman Heather Hamel told Seacoast Current Kayla Montgomery was charged with two counts of perjury and will likely be arraigned on Monday. Police Chief Allen Aldenberg told WMUR the charges were for lying to a grand jury.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Happy 8th Birthday, Harmony Montgomery

Harmony Montgomery's birthday was celebrated in several ways on Tuesday as the now 8-year-old girl remains missing. Her mother Crystal Sorey hosted a birthday party at a home in Groveland, Massachusetts, complete with a birthday cake and balloons, according to NBC Boston. Sorey believes she will celebrate future birthdays in person with her daughter.
GROVELAND, MA
Seacoast Current

$6,000 Reward Posted to Help Heat Up Kittery, ME, Cold Case

The host of a podcast that helped bring attention to the 1983 disappearance of Kittery resident Reeves K. Johnson, Kittery Police, and his family hope some reward money will help bring up information to solve the cold case. Johnson was a resident of Kittery who worked at Donnelly Manufacturing in...
Seacoast Current

Pedal and Sightsee With PortCity Bike Tours in Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Here's a fun way for tourists (and locals, too) to explore the charming and historic city that is Portsmouth, New Hampshire, while also getting some exercise in the process. Tourism season is upon us, and out-of-staters from all over love to explore New England and its scenery, history, and coastal towns that give the area its charm and character. Many tourists and locals alike don't consider the many ways in which they can explore the area. As you'll see, it doesn't have to be on foot.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

The Most Expensive House for Sale in Maine Has 10 Bedrooms, Indoor Pool, Tennis Court on the Falmouth Foreside

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. My grandparents have lived on the foreside for more than 10 years, so I have frequented the area and my jaw has dropped driving by the massive mansions and waterfront estates. I try to picture what their life must be like, what it looks like inside, but I can’t even begin to imagine what it would be like.
FALMOUTH, ME
Seacoast Current

Barrington Man to Neighbor: ‘Let’s Go Shoot Up the Elementary School’

A tip off from a neighbor made Barrington Police aware of a potential threat against local schools. The neighbor called police around 12:20 p.m. after Jonathan Tsoronis, 71, made a comment about shooting up an elementary school, although he did not specifically mention Barrington Elementary School by name, according to police chief George Joy.
Seacoast Current

The Wrong Way to Celebrate National Donut Day

There are easier ways to take advantage of the offers on National Donut Day. Some theives did it the hard way by robbing several stores on Route 28 in New Hampshire and Massachusetts on Friday morning. Windham Police Chief Michael Caron told Seacoast Current the Honey Dew Donut shop on...
DRACUT, MA
Seacoast Current

Parents Need to Hear a New Hampshire Mom’s Words on Her Late Son’s Graduation Day

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I want to preface this by saying take my words (not the words of Tonya Ames that you'll read below, but my words) with a grain of salt. As much as I think I've learned good judgment over the years through just maturation and learning from mistakes, I'm not a parent so I don't have a first-hand reference to go off of with these words. That said...
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

