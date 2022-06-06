ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Looks To Crack Down On Water Being Used By Illegal Marijuana Grows

Cover picture for the articleIn Oregon, a new state law took effect Friday June 3rd, in an effort to crack down on illegal marijuana and hemp grows using water intended for legitimate agricultural operations. Alyssa...

maxvonsteele
4d ago

I'm sure this will work as well as the catalytic converter law has. criminals will continue to commit their crimes. What needs to happen is severe penalties for all involved.

Nadda Bootliquor
4d ago

how much water does it take to keep all of the golf courses green?

