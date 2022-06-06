Credit Union Executive Selected for National Leadership Program
By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Firemen’s Federal Credit Union has announced that Chief DEI Officer James Hunter has been selected as a “mastermind” for the CUES Emerge program. CUES Emerge is an emerging leader program that combines...
NEW ORLEANS — Here are some of the notable New Orleans business events on the calendar:. The Public Relations Association of Louisiana presents a one-day conference: A Perfect Roux: Back to Basics. June 11. Council on Aging St. Tammany and St. Tammany Health System invite Northshore residents to “Living...
LAFAYETTE, La. — Home Bank welcomes Chris Coulon as senior vice president/director of SBA program lending. Coulon brings more than 20 years of experience in banking and 10 years of experience in SBA lending to Home Bank. He previously worked for Newtek Business Services Corp. as a business service specialist.
BATON ROUGE — From the Louisiana Department of Health:. The LDH, based on the concurrence received from the Division of Administration, Office of State Procurement and the Commissioner of Administration, intends to award managed care organization contracts to the following:. Aetna Better Health of Louisiana. AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana. Healthy...
NEW ORLEANS — Brenton Bowman, an investment portfolio specialist at Hancock Whitney, has joined the board at Boys Town Louisiana. Boys Town opened in 1989 and today meets the needs of youth and families through a variety of “continuum of care” services. The site offers diagnostic and assessment services to provide immediate help to youth in dangerous situations. The site has three family homes for adolescents in New Orleans and provides in-home family services to troubled families. The nonprofit estimates that its services and programs help 7,600 children and families in Louisiana each year.
METAIRIE (press release) – Metairie Bank and Trust Co. has announced several new hires and promotions. Patrick Becker joins the Metairie Bank and Trust Team as Vice President, Commercial Lender, Julie Otillio as Community Development Officer, and Ryan Monica as Assistant Vice President, Sales Manager for our Covington Branch.
NEW ORLEANS — McGlinchey Stafford has announced that Deirdre McGlinchey, the head of the firm’s general litigation section in the New Orleans office, has been inducted into the Louisiana Chapter of the International Women’s Forum. McGlinchey is a trial lawyer who often represents large manufacturers in products liability cases and has successfully defended clients in individual claims, class actions and multi-district litigation. She has handled matters involving construction, mining and agricultural equipment; diesel and natural gas engines; industrial turbines; automotive design; marine propulsion systems; toxic torts; and medical devices. She has tried cases in state and federal courts throughout the country.
NEW ORLEANS – The University of Holy Cross (UHC) has been recognized for its honorable commitment to helping undergraduate students learn, grow, and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students. UHC has been named a 2022-2023 College of Distinction, Louisiana College of Distinction, and Catholic College of Distinction.
BATON ROUGE – 15-ounce bags of King Cake flavored popcorn from Cajun Pop Louisiana Style Popcorn are now available at all 14 Sam’s Club stores in Louisiana. “We are so excited to showcase our Cajun-born and inspired brand among national brands and retailers,” says Mike Coates, the company’s founder and CEO. “With the launch of our Sam’s Club partnership, we can continue spreading the joy of the South, and the flavor of Louisiana.”
NEW ORLEANS – From the City of New Orleans:. Mayor LaToya Cantrell today announced Gregory Joseph as the new director of the Mayor’s office of communications. Joseph will serve as the lead public information officer for the City of New Orleans. “I’m elated to have Gregory join my...
NEW ORLEANS – From Entergy:. Signs of summer are already here: longer days, fresh garden vegetables, swimming, and blazing temperatures. Since heating and cooling costs make up about 55% of an average customer’s electric bill, taking steps to save energy can help keep bills low when temperatures are hot. Customers can manage their energy usage and save money on their bill by installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program for Entergy Louisiana customers and the Energy Smart program for Entergy New Orleans customers. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is seeing a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, along with hospitalizations. "I'm seeing several cases per week of people calling in saying, 'Hey, I just tested positive,'" Dr. Mark Horne said. Data posted on the Mississippi State Department of Health's website shows an upward trend...
NEW ORLEANS — Prospect New Orleans, a citywide contemporary art triennial, has announced the appointment of Miranda Lash as artistic director of the upcoming Prospect.6, which is slated to open in 2024. Currently, Lash is the Ellen Bruss senior curator at the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, where she...
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st. Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.
NEW ORLEANS – Real estate developers Iris Development and Green Coast Enterprises have announced the opening of BonVi, a new apartment complex at 882 Montegut Street. The development offers 69 residential units, including 12 affordable units, and 3,600 square feet of retail space. Each unit features Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, private laundry, central air and ceiling fans throughout. The building’s amenities include a rooftop pool and deck, private parking, off-street secure bike parking, package room, exercise room, shared workspace and onsite management. The upper floors take advantage of spectacular city and neighborhood views.
“I’m from Louisiana, and growing up, my grandmother was always throwing around that phrase ‘a snowball’s chance in hell.’”. Hence the name for a now-growing pandemic pop-up, Chance in Hell SnoBalls, explained co-founder and co-owner Kitten. She and her spouse Lou (both go by first name only) had been a long-time burlesque performance duo, touring the world’s stages for over a decade, when the pandemic hit and all their shows got canceled.
NEW ORLEANS — From the New Orleans Women’s and Children’s Shelter:. In support of homeless fathers, the New Orleans Women & Children’s Shelter (NOWCS) is hosting a Father’s Day Sock Drive from June 13 to June 17 to raise awareness of the plight of homelessness among men with children. Members of the public are invited to donate men’s socks of all sizes or underwear and personal hygiene items, some of the most requested items among homeless shelters across the country.
NEW ORLEANS – The Parade of Homes presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans will take place July 16-17 and July 23-24 at various locations. The event provides an opportunity to tour new homes and see innovations in building construction and industry trends, such as adaptable and multi-purpose layouts, cozy vacation living, combined open air living spaces, and new lighting and plumbing finishes. Attendees can also receive expert advice from builders, designers, lenders and real estate professionals.
IRVINGTON, Ala. (WHNT) – A Food & Drug Administration test has led to a recall across a handful of states in the Southeast. Irvington Seafood, based out of Irvington in Mobile County, Alabama, has recalled its one-pound packages of “Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat” due to a Listeria concern. An FDA test at the Irvington Seafood facility on May 9 discovered Listeria contamination in the cooking room and cooking facility. These findings were reported back to the company on May 27.
