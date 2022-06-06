Credit Union Executive Selected for National Leadership Program

NEW ORLEANS – From Entergy:. Signs of summer are already here: longer days, fresh garden vegetables, swimming, and blazing temperatures. Since heating and cooling costs make up about 55% of an average customer’s electric bill, taking steps to save energy can help keep bills low when temperatures are hot. Customers can manage their energy usage and save money on their bill by installing energy efficient upgrades through the Entergy Solutions program for Entergy Louisiana customers and the Energy Smart program for Entergy New Orleans customers. Examples of products and services available at little to no cost include LED bulbs, smart thermostats, AC tune-ups, duct sealing and insulation.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO