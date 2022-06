As I pulled off of the Interstate in picturesque Cheyenne, Wyoming for gas I purposefully did not look at the price on the well lit and welcoming sign. It was what it was at that point. The gas station signs brought so much disappointment to my bank account on our recent trip. My Buick was gently reminding me that it was time for a refill. My weary traveling body needed a stretch and a piping hot cup of ambition, as Dolly Parton’s song so famously said.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO