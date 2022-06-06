ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

IRFA Cheers Recent EPA Ruling Restoring RFS Gallons And Denying 70+ Refinery Exemptions

By Nathan Konz
 4 days ago

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association (IRFA) is cheering the long-awaited final rule regarding refinery exemptions and blending levels for 2021 and 2022 in regard to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released the ruling...

Gas Prices In Iowa Up $0.33 Per Gallon Since Last Week

According to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the state has climbed by more than a third of a dollar since last week. As of Wednesday, June 8, regular unleaded gasoline averaged $4.68. A year ago, the same gallon of gas cost $2.87 per gallon. The national average climbed to $4.96, a 29-cent rise from last week. Iowa diesel prices were up 12 cents on average to $5.29 per gallon, compared to $3.06 this time last year. Iowa diesel remains 43 cents below the national average of $5.72 per gallon. Wholesale ethanol was unchanged at $2.16 per gallon, while natural gas prices spiked $1.26 to $9.59 per MMBtu at the Henry Hub reporting site.
Winners Declared For State And Federal Office Races In 2022 Iowa Primaries

After winning his party’s nomination over two competitors, a retired Navy admiral, Democrat Mike Franken, will challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection this fall. Franken beat former congresswoman Abby Finkenauer and physician Glenn Hurst on Tuesday to earn the right to run against Grassley. The veteran Republican is seeking an eighth Senate term. Franken’s primary win is something of a surprise, given that Finkenauer was better known throughout the state. Her 2018 victory over a Republican congressman made her the second-youngest woman elected to Congress. Grassley won the Republican nomination over a state legislator and lawyer from Sioux City, Jim Carlin. In Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, State Senator Zach Nunn edged Gary Leffler and Nicole Hasso to challenge Democrat Cindy Axne. A Des Moines businessman, Todd Halbur, defeated former State Representative Mary Ann Hanusa for the Republican nomination for Iowa State Auditor. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller beat Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker to run against Republican Secretary of State Paul Pate during the upcoming midterm elections, slated for Nov. 8. Carroll County did not have any contested races on the ballot. Over 355,000 Iowans participated in Tuesday’s primary or about 16 percent of registered voters. Full results from the 2022 Iowa Primaries can be found included with this story on our website.
