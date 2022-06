MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Appearing remotely, on a monitor before Judge Spiro Cheriogotis, 22-year-old Algernon Grayson found himself charged with murder again. In 2018 he was convicted of the 2016 shooting death of Amir Parker behind a downtown Mobile Popeyes after a Mardi Gras parade. Parker was a 15-year-old Murphy High School student. Grayson pleaded guilty to manslaughter and sentenced 15 years in prison. The judge gave him credit for time served, which was two years and six months, leaving a sentence of just over 12 years. However, Grayson was back on the streets in April of 2022, five years early.

MOBILE, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO