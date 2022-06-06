ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four-star CB Micah Bell announces top schools ahead of July 1 commitment date

By Cami Griffin
 4 days ago
Four-star cornerback Micah Bell has earned an impressive list of Power Five offers over the last year.

The Houston native is rated the No. 8 cornerback in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Within the state of Texas, he’s viewed as the No. 12 overall prospect.

Speed is something Steve Sarkisian’s staff heavily values, and that’s what Bell brings. As a sophomore, he ran a 10.46 100-meter and 21.54 200-meter. The Longhorns officially extended an offer to Bell back in November of last year.

Bell is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 1. As the date inches closer, the 5-foot-11 defensive back announced the top 10 schools that are still in consideration.

Here are the top schools left in Bell’s recruitment.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

