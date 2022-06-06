Four-star CB Micah Bell announces top schools ahead of July 1 commitment date

Four-star cornerback Micah Bell has earned an impressive list of Power Five offers over the last year.

The Houston native is rated the No. 8 cornerback in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Within the state of Texas, he’s viewed as the No. 12 overall prospect.

Speed is something Steve Sarkisian’s staff heavily values, and that’s what Bell brings. As a sophomore, he ran a 10.46 100-meter and 21.54 200-meter. The Longhorns officially extended an offer to Bell back in November of last year.

Bell is scheduled to announce his commitment on July 1. As the date inches closer, the 5-foot-11 defensive back announced the top 10 schools that are still in consideration.

Here are the top schools left in Bell’s recruitment.

