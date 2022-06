Thousands of domestic workers in Colorado will soon be added to the state’s employment discrimination protections thanks to a new law signed on Wednesday. Effective in August, House Bill 1367 expands the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act to cover employees who work for private households, such as cleaners, gardeners, nannies or elderly care takers. The bill also extends the time to file a claim with the Civil Rights Commission from 180 to 300 days and increases damages that can be recovered in age discrimination cases.

