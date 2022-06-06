Hollywood Minute: CMA Fest bans Confederate flags
CMA Fest bans confederate flag imagery, Kate Bush loves ‘Stranger...www.cnn.com
CMA Fest bans confederate flag imagery, Kate Bush loves ‘Stranger...www.cnn.com
well you can take that festival and shove it I won't be going there no more
what if they have a tattoo of that on them that shows it what u going ask them to cover it up. SNOWFLAKES I SWEAR.
has not been country music for a long time
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 48