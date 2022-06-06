ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Wilda Davis-Hamilton, 64, of Hopkinsville

By News Edge Newsroom
 3 days ago

A celebration of life for 64-year-old Wilda “Von” Yvonne...

George Schlegel III, 71 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 71 year-old George Schlegel III, known as Mr. Tiger, of Hopkinsville will be Sunday, June 12 at 2 pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 4 to 8.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Patricia Sanders, 83 of Hopkinsville

Graveside services for 83-year-old Patricia Carver Sanders, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, June 9 at 4pm at the Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Christopher Mumford, 33 of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 33-year-old Christopher Montrell Mumford, of Hopkinsville, will be Thursday, June 9 at 1pm at the Durrett Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday at 11 at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
I-24 Paving Work In Southern Christian County To Begin Thursday

Westbound traffic on I-24 between Clarksville and Hopkinsville will be reduced to one lane Thursday and last until Saturday morning. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be doing milling and paving work on I-24 from the Tennessee state line to Exit 86 in Christian County. The roadway will be reduced to one lane on Thursday and reopen Friday morning.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Child Flown To Nashville After Near-Drowning In Trigg County

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after going underwater at the Linton Recreation Area in Trigg County Thursday afternoon. Trigg County emergency personnel say a 2-year-old went underwater and had to be revived by a family member. The child was then flown to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital from the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
City And County Leaders Provide Chamber With Glimpse Into the Future

Updates on community projects were the theme of the Chamber of Commerce State of the Community Breakfast Tuesday with leaders casting a positive glimpse into the future of Hopkinsville, Oak Grove, and Christian County. Hopkinsville Electric System General Manager Jeff Hurd said one of the biggest undertakings in Christian County...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
PHOTOS – Christian County Colonels at Sportsplex Shootout

The Christian County Colonels got in some off-season basketball work Monday at the Summer Shootout at the Planters Bank-Jennie Stuart Health Sportsplex in Hopkinsville. The Colonels picked up a win over Webster County but fell to Warren Central. Check out the Colonels in action in this YSE photo gallery. Christian...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville Man Accused Of Throwing Rock Into Vehicle

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly damaged a vehicle on Lewis Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 26-year-old Cortez Johnson threw a rock through the window of a vehicle while in an altercation with a woman. Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Crofton woman injured in Tuesday morning accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a Hopkinsvlle Transit bus Tuesday morning at South Virginia and East 14th Street sent a local woman to the hospital for injuries. It happened about 10 a.m. and the report from Hopkinsville police says a witness told officers that 45-year old Michael Depp of Hopkinsville had been headed north on South Virginia when he ran a red light and struck the bus operated by 38-year old David Stovall of Hopkinsville, who reportedly had a green light.
CROFTON, KY
Four injured in I-24 accident

Four people were injured in a rain-related accident Monday on I-24. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Noisworthy investigated and determined Ashley Oaks of Clarksville had been headed east near the 75 mile-marker when she hydroplaned and struck a guard rail on the left side of the road. Two passengers,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Names Released In Interstate 24 Crash

Deputies have released the names of everyone involved in a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a van driven by Ashley Oaks of Clarksville was eastbound when it hydroplaned and struck a guardrail ejecting Emily Ratliff and Joyce Vanhoose both of Paintsville out of the back window of the van.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Wilkinson Trace to close to thru traffic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City of Bowling Green has announced that Wilkinson Trace will be closed to thru traffic beginning Thursday afternoon. The closure will continue until Monday, June 13. Residents will still be able to use the road to access their homes.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Sharpe St. murder suspects appear in court

The three suspects charged for their alleged roles in the October 26 fatal shooting of 23-year old Adrian Acree at the intersection of Sharpe and Jones Street in Hopkinsville appeared Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court. A grand jury in April indicted 25-year old Cortez Hairston of Hopkinsville for murder...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Woman Injured In Crash Involving PACS Bus

A woman was injured in a crash at the intersection of South Virginia Street and East 14th Street in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 45-year-old Michael Depp of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia Street when he failed to stop at the traffic light and was struck by an eastbound bus driven by 38-year-old David Stovall of Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Burglary

A Hopkinsville woman reported electronics stolen from her home on North McPherson Avenue Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say two televisions along with an Xbox one were taken from the home sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. The items have a total value of $1,600. No arrest has been made but...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Man Injured In North Main Street Wreck

A wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 pm a car was crossing North Main Street from Talbert Drive when it pulled into the path of a northbound SUV. The driver of the car was taken...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Cadiz Council Approves 3rd Trigg School Resource Officer

Trigg County Schools will soon have a third school resource officer following action by Cadiz City Council Tuesday night. During Tuesday’s Cadiz City Council meeting Chief Wiggins laid out the need for a third school resource officer following a Tuesday meeting with Trigg County School officials in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting.
CADIZ, KY
For the first time in 63 years, Hopkinsville allows Sunday alcohol sales

Hopkinsville recently amended an ordinance to allow alcohol sales on Sunday for the first time in 63 years. The amendment will allow stores and restaurants to sell alcohol seven days a week from 11 a.m. CST to 2 a.m. Previously, only restaurants could apply for a special alcohol license to sell on Sundays. This follows similar decisions in the past decade by other western Kentucky municipalities, including Murray, Paducah and Barren County.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Princeton man flown following Caldwell Co. wreck

A Princeton man was taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash on Harmony Church Road in Caldwell County Saturday afternoon. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 700 block of Harmony Church Road for reports of a motorcycle crash. Investigation determined that 58-year-old Dwayne Armstrong of Princeton had reportedly been driving erratically while pulling out of a driveway, losing control of the motorcycle, causing it to strike a vehicle traveling in the roadway.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
KC And The Sunshine Band To Headline Hopkinsville Summer Salute

Polyester suits and bell bottoms will be in style as KC and the Sunshine Band take the stage as the headlining act for the Hopkinsville Summer Salute Festival in August. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman made the announcement to the News Edge Wednesday morning. Brockman says KC and...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

