Wilda Davis-Hamilton, 64, of Hopkinsville

A two-vehicle accident involving a Hopkinsvlle Transit bus Tuesday morning at South Virginia and East 14th Street sent a local woman to the hospital for injuries. It happened about 10 a.m. and the report from Hopkinsville police says a witness told officers that 45-year old Michael Depp of Hopkinsville had been headed north on South Virginia when he ran a red light and struck the bus operated by 38-year old David Stovall of Hopkinsville, who reportedly had a green light.

CROFTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO