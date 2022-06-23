ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

School District Personnel Changes 06.06.2022

kprl.com
 4 days ago

You may remember the principal was relieved of his responsibilities earlier this year. The charges against him not revealed, but he’s still on the payroll. He is supposed to help out at other middle...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism that took place at an Orcutt elementary school days after classroom fire

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether vandalism at an Orcutt elementary school is related to a fire that broke out on the campus just two days prior. The post Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism that took place at an Orcutt elementary school days after classroom fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

EDC's Former Executive Director Passes Away

The Environmental Defense Center and our community lost a dear friend, champion, and warrior on Friday, our former Executive Director, Owen Bailey. Owen served as EDC’s fearless and compassionate leader for over nine years, and he made an impact on every one of us who had a chance to meet him and work with him. With his relentless passion, determination, and unmatchable ability to tell the story of our work, Owen’s inspiration and direction helped lead our community and develop EDC to be the strong organization we are today. But EDC knew him well before he joined our staff in 2013. We met him when he worked for the Sierra Club as part of the Club’s coastal campaign. We first worked with him on the effort to preserve Hearst Ranch and then in our victorious fight against the BHP Billiton LNG proposal offshore Oxnard. Owen won us over with his passion, eloquence, and inspiration. We worked side by side with him to battle BHP Billiton, as we provided the legal and scientific research, and he translated our work so that the community could understand the threat and feel empowered to stand up to the largest mining company in the world. Together, we persisted and eventually prevailed.
OXNARD, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local students represent California at national Skills USA conference

Malia Gaviola awarded first in the nation, gold medal, in job interview. – Four Paso Robles High School students represented the state of California and Paso Robles at this annual SkillsUSA leadership conference. Thanks to the hard work and dedication of students senior Malia Gaviola (job interview), senior Bricen Chitty (telecommunications cabling), junior Jess Conover (marine service), and junior Junior Victoriano (customer service) PRHS demonstrated their excellence in career readiness.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Maria, CA
Education
City
Santa Maria, CA
City
Cayucos, CA
City
Templeton, CA
Local
California Education
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles arrest logs for June 19-26

On June 19, Javier Martinezmateo, 20, of Paso Robles, was arrested near the intersection of Preston Road and S. River Rd. in Paso Robles for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On June 19, Eduardo Jose Garcia, 20, of Paso Robles,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Vincent
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Motorsports Burglary

I am the owner of Santa Barbara Motorsports at 6466 Hollister Ave, in Goleta Early Saturday morning around 3:51 a.m. we had a break-in here in which somebody broke our front door and tried to drive a Kawasaki side-by-side vehicle out of our front roll up door. I have pictures...
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Legendary ‘News-Press’ Photographer Rafael Maldonado Retires

A Brooks graduate, a veteran, and an F.B.I. employee walk into a daily newspaper and don’t leave for 51 years. Their name is Rafael Maldonado and that’s no joke. A self-described military brat, Rafael bounced around from his birthplace of Santurce, Puerto Rico, to Key West to Jacksonville to Pensacola and back to Puerto Rico, depending on which naval base his father was stationed. He caught the camera bug in junior high and at 14, he got an Ansco film-developing kit from the owner of the dime store where he worked. A bathroom at his home soon became a darkroom where he developed rolls of film from the family Brownie camera. But it was a Nikorex 35mm that his mom purchased with the family credit card that sealed the deal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Schools#Flamson Middle School#The Grizzly Academy#Spanish
kprl.com

SLO Co Covid Update 06.24.2022

Covid numbers are down in San Luis Obispo county. Same for the state. In the county, the number of cases dropped 13%. 580 new cases reported last week. No word how many of those people had inoculations or booster shots. 12 people are hospitalized. No new deaths reported. San Luis...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 16-18

Alicia Bradbeer, age 64, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jay William Zink, age 94, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Cyclist on Cross-Country Ride Talks Detours, Moose and Kindness of Strangers

A Santa Barbara cyclist is currently on the adventure of a lifetime as he is biking across the country on a route more than 4,200 miles long. Ed Rodriguez, who previously worked for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, has been on the road with his bike since May 29, when he started his journey from Bellingham, Washington, following the Adventure Cycling Association’s TransAmerica trail across the country to Annandale, Virginia.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Solstice Parade ‘Shines’ in Post-Pandemic Return

Costumed celebrants and colorful floats welcomed the summer season in Saturday’s Santa Barbara Solstice Parade. The route was on Santa Barbara Street this year since State Street is closed to traffic and has large planters and outdoor dining structures installed on the roadway. Thousands of people crowded the sidewalks...
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara County Strikes Back at Montecito Residents Over Right-of-Way Encroachments

The battle between Santa Barbara County and Montecito homeowners near the Hot Springs Trailhead erupted into full-scale legal and political warfare this week. County Public Works Department employees placed signs at 11 properties on East Mountain Drive threatening fines and jail time if the residents do not remove rocks, boulders or other “unpermitted” obstructions — including a bank of mailboxes — in the public right of way, within 10 days. The county installed the notices on June 22.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

A perfect storm at Diablo Canyon in SLO County

There has always been a myriad of threats to the precious coast of California. Sewage, over fishing, oil drilling and recently, seismic testing, to name a few. But never before have so many of these threats developed into the perfect storm now bearing down on the central coast in San Luis Obispo County.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Summer Solstice re-energizes Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds of people lined the streets of Santa Barbara to celebrate Summer Solstice.  Dancers in the iconic solstice parade energized the crowd with their vibrant outfits and magnetic charm.  "We always shine, and we're just glad to share it today with everybody else," says dancer Ananya Kepper. "I had the greatest The post Summer Solstice re-energizes Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy