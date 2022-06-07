ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Whitmer Announces $120M Expansion At Pfizer Facility In Kalamazoo

By Sara Powers
 3 days ago

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined representatives from Pfizer, in Kalamazoo on Monday, June 6, for a tour of the facility.

Whitmer announced plans to increase manufacturing capabilities for the COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid.

“Pfizer’s $120 million expansion in Kalamazoo creating 250 good-paying jobs making PAXLOVID will save lives and build on Michigan’s economic momentum,” said Whitmer. “Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility also made some of the first doses of the vaccine, and now this proud Michigan company will play a critical role in both the treatment and prevention of COVID. By creating opportunity for Michiganders, Pfizer is helping us grow our economy, create good-paying jobs, and keep families safe.”

Paxlovid has been proven to reduce hospitalization and death by almost 90 percent in high-risk patients when administered within five days of symptoms.

Officials say Pfizer has manufactured over 5.5 million packs of Paxlovid across 26 countries, including 1.3 million courses shipped to the U.S.

This investment will help Pfizer increase the supply of Paxlovid to meet global demand.

“With this investment, Kalamazoo, we’re shoring up our supply chain and showing the world that Michigan is the place to be for companies who want to do big things and need the incredible work force to accomplish those things,” said Whitmer.

