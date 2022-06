CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro: Starting on June 10, wages in Mimaropa (Mindoro Occidental and Oriental, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) will increase by an average of P35 per day, according to the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) Region 4-B. According to...