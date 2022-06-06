This Just In! No Sesso Will Collaborate With Levi’s on Directional Denim

Maria McManus cares. She cares about making beautiful clothes out of sustainable materials and utilizing sustainable processes. She cares about keeping a grounded point of view about the work she is doing in the world that we are currently living in. But for our sake, she cares the most about all the minute details of the clothes she makes: a jacket lining uses two separate fabrics, one for the sleeves and one for the body, for ease of movement. She turns garments inside out so you can better admire the seam finishes. For McManus the devil isn’t in the details, god is. She launched her label two years ago, smack in the middle of the pandemic, and one gets the sense that were she not able to source the kind of recycled and fair-trade materials, or employ the special factories here in New York City and abroad that she does, she wouldn’t do it at all. The process is as important to her as anything else.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO