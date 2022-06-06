ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Just In! No Sesso Will Collaborate With Levi’s on Directional Denim

By Kristen Bateman
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since launching in 2015, No Sesso has become well-known for its inclusive designs comprised of genderless knits and crafty, quilted pieces; fantasy-fueled upcycled gowns with dressed-down details; and directional denim. So, when Levi’s reached out to ask about doing an official collaboration in 2019, the designer duo behind the brand–Pia Davis...

