Alfie Allen, who is currently starring in the Tony-nominated thriller Hangmen on Broadway, describes the show’s plot in three words: “Nothing is certain.” Set in the mid-’60s at a pub in the northwest county of Lancashire, it consders the end of capital punishment in the U.K. through the lens of Harry Wade, the country’s second most prolific former hangman (played by Shameless’s David Threlfall), who now pours pints instead of tying nooses. Allen’s character, Mooney, arrives on the scene out of nowhere as an uncannily polished sophisticate among the local, bleary-eyed barflies—who he is, where he came from, and, perhaps most importantly, what he’s after are the central mysteries of a piece that has as many twists as a hangman’s rope.

