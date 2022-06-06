ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, June 6

 4 days ago
Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,155 newly reported cases and 10 reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,674.

According to the latest wastewater data from the Metropolitan Council, which covers two-thirds of the Twin Cities metro and serves about 2 million people, the most prevalent strain of coronavirus from samples tested May 24-30 was omicron subvariant BA.2.12.1 at 64%, which is up from 57% the previous week.

Meanwhile, omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 more than doubled from 11% of samples taken May 17-23 to 23% in the latest reporting period, and that is expected to continue to climb in the weeks ahead.

Hospitalizations

Through June 3, the number of people with COVID-19 hospitalized in Minnesota was 427 (down from 446 on June 2). Of those hospitalized, 46 people are in intensive care (up from 42) and 381 are in non-ICU care (down from 404).

Vaccine, booster stats

As of June 1 the state reported that 3,917,940 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 3,713,521 people have completed the vaccine series. There are 2,444,598 Minnesotans who are "up to date" with their vaccine shots, which includes boosters.

The percentage of Minnesota's population with at least one shot, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 42%
  • 12-15: 67%
  • 16-17: 69%
  • 18-49: 73%
  • 50-64: 81%
  • 65+: 96%
  • Total population: 70.4%

The percentage of Minnesota's population that have completed the vaccine series, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 38%
  • 12-15: 62%
  • 16-17: 66%
  • 18-49: 68%
  • 50-64: 78%
  • 65+: 93%
  • Total population: 66.7%

The percentage of Minnesota's population up to date with vaccines, based on age group:

  • 5-11: 15%
  • 12-15: 24%
  • 16-17: 31%
  • 18-49: 39%
  • 50-64: 57%
  • 65+: 84%
  • Total population: 43.9%

Coronavirus in Minnesota by the numbers

  • People with at least 1 vaccine shot: 3,917,940 (up from 3,917,330)
  • People who have completed vaccine series: 3,713,521 (up from 3,712,874)
  • People up to date with their vaccine series: 2,444,598 (up from 2,442,560)
  • Positive cases: 1,517,876 (up from 1,515,724)
  • Reinfection cases: 74,016
  • Deaths: 12,674 – 310 of which are *non-laboratory confirmed* (up from 12,664)
  • Patients no longer requiring isolation: 1,490,963 (up from 1,488,679)

* Non-laboratory confirmed deaths are patients have COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, but no documented positive laboratory test for SARS-CoV-2.

