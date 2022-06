HUTCHINSON, KS – The next budget meeting for the Hutchinson City Council is coming up Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. The meeting was initially to be about general fund spending, but the council also asked for feedback on alternate plans regarding an increase in water and sewer rates to meet the long term cost of maintaining and upgrading the city's infrastructure to be brought back to them as part of this meeting.

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO