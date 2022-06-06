ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Wants Monthly $1,000 Checks for Americans Earning Under $75k

By Kevin Derby
 4 days ago
At the end of last week, Florida’s newest congresswoman introduced the “People’s Prosperity Plan” which would send $1,000 monthly payments to Americans earning less than $75,000 a year.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, D-Fla., explained the reasons behind her proposal when she unveiled it on Friday.

“While in Congress, I have worked closely with the Biden administration to stimulate the economy of Florida and the 20th Congressional District. Today we found out that the U.S added 390,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate held even at 3.6 percent in May. So, as you can see, economic conditions have steadily improved from a year ago. We now have a record number of people who have started their own businesses, and the state of Florida, cities, and municipalities have received billions of dollars. To continue with this progress in our economy, I have implemented comprehensive reform and introduced H.R. 7929, The People’s Prosperity Plan in Congress, and a gas prices relief act to provide extra economic recovery to Florida’s 20th Congressional District,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

“The People’s Prosperity Plan is legislation that proposes that our government continue delivering economic relief, which would allow everyone over 18 who makes less than $75,000 to continue to receive stipends of $1000 a month. We must remember that these economic recovery stipends will help those who need the help the most and will benefit our middle class,” she added.

The bill was sent to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. So far, Cherfilus-McCormick has not reeled in any cosponsors and there is no companion measure over in the U.S. Senate.

Cherfilus-McCormick won a special election earlier this year to replace longtime U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., who died in April 2021.

Cynthia Dawson
4d ago

Give everyone 1k with this hand and then tell the elderly you can't afford their SS Checks anymore! Tell the children your taking away the free lunch program.

Carolyn Morgan
4d ago

You cannot legislate the poor into prosperity by legislating the wealthy out of prosperity. What one person receives without working for another person must work for without receiving. The government cannot give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody else. When half of the people get the idea that they do not have to work because the other half is going to take care of them and when the other half gets the idea that it does no good to work because somebody else is going to get what they work for that my dear friend is the beginning of the end of any nation. You cannot multiply wealth by dividing it.Adrian Rogers

Gregory
4d ago

she's wanting people to vote for Democrats we need to get them out and get all Republicans and I will we can take the house at the Senate

