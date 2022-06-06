ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Mike D'Antoni to meet with Michael Jordan, Hornets this week

By Michael Mulford
 4 days ago
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets’ coaching search looks to be coming to an end this week.

On Friday, it was reported that Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson would be meeting with the Hornets’ brass, including owner Michael Jordan, for the third time and has emerged as the front-runner for the job.

Not so fast.

On Monday morning, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike D’Antoni would also be meeting with Jordan and the Hornets for a third time this week.

As Woj noted, following meeting with both finalists this week, the Hornets are expected to offer the head coaching vacancy to one of the two candidates.

D’Antoni did not coach this year following spending last season as an assistant for the Brooklyn Nets.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Espn#Wojespn#The Brooklyn Nets
