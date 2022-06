Multimedia message: no extra lives, respawns when you are behind the wheel. The Illinois Department of Transportation is launching “It’s Not a Game,” a multimedia safety campaign that drives home the message there are no extra lives, no respawns and no second chances to get it right when you are behind the wheel. “It’s Not a Game” continues the comprehensive approach by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seatbelt use, work zones as well as impaired and distracted driving.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO