Report: Suns likely to move on from key starter

Former UNC basketball forward J.R. Reid is stepping down as an assistant coach at Monmouth, the program announced this week. Reid will not be a part of the 2022-23 staff and will focus on other opportunities outside of basketball. Reid spent the past four seasons at Monmouth as an assistant on King Rice's staff. Rice also played college basketball at UNC and was teammates with Reid in Chapel Hill. In those four years, Monmouth won 65 games and the 2021 MAAC regular-season title. After a three-year college career, Reid was taken No. 5 overall in the 1989 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent time with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers as well as time overseas. Monmouth did not reveal the specific reasons why Reid resigned after his fourth season.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO