Phoenix, AZ

Report: Suns likely to move on from key starter

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Phoenix Suns are coming off the heels of a disappointing playoff exit, and major changes may be in the works. One of those changes may involve starting center Deandre Ayton. Ayton, a former first overall pick, is poised...

Comments / 19

Bro Dee
4d ago

It don’t matter who Sun’s get they’ll still suck! Suns fans be like after winning 10 gms in a row “we winning the chip this year”.. Yeah ok 😫🤣😂🤪

Reply
6
Gary Garrett
2d ago

There's an old saying that goes "don't fix it if it's not broke".... They lead the NBA this past season with the best record. Be careful,it could mess the starting rotation up....

Reply
2
