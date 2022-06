Long-term care insurance isn't for everyone. About a third of applicants are rejected, and that number is 40% for people ages 65 to 69, says Tom Beauregard, founder of HCG Secure, in Goshen, Conn., which develops and sells long- and short-term care insurance. "A good percentage are going to get rejected based on medical history, and a good percentage are going to look at the premiums and say, 'Well, that's unaffordable,'" says Beauregard. If you don't qualify for a plan or can't afford one, there are other options you might explore, including these six.

GOSHEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO