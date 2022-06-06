Jack Conklin's recovery continues on track according to Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns start their third week of OTAs with their charity golf event on Monday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about a number of topics with the media prior to it.

One of which involves right tackle Jack Conklin. Conklin was not present at OTAs last week when the media was at practice on Wednesday. Following a significant knee injury that ended his 2021 season early, Conklin restructured his contract to stay with the Browns for the 2022 season.

In his place, Blake Hance and James Hudson III had some struggles. Both young players, Hance is more suited as an interior lineman while Hudson did show some development as the season went on.

Earlier in the offseason, Stefanski noted that Conklin had been at the team’s facility “every day.” When asked about the starting right tackle missing last week’s OTAs, Stefanski noted Conklin was on track:

With Brian Burns, Carl Lawson and T.J. Watt, among others, on Cleveland’s schedule to start the season, Conklin’s healthy return will be important for the Browns offense.