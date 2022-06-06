City to settle lawsuit over 2012 fatal Kan. police shooting

ELLSWORTH - The City of Ellsworth announced today that it had fallen victim to a ransomware attack. The following was posted on the City of Ellsworth Facebook page:. The City of Ellsworth is notifying residents that, on June 2, 2022, it detected unauthorized activity on its network, which has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. In response, the City took its systems offline to contain the threat and protect against any other potential malicious activity. In addition, the City notified federal law enforcement and it is working with them and computer forensics experts to thoroughly investigate and remediate this issue.

ELLSWORTH, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO