Wichita, KS

City to settle lawsuit over 2012 fatal Kan. police shooting

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The city of Wichita plans to settle a lawsuit filed over the death of a man who was shot by a police officer in 2012. The city's law department has asked the City Council to approve on Tuesday a $175,000...

Salina Post

Police find teen with critical injuries in yard of Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY– Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that critically injured a teen. Just after 8p.m. Thursday police responded to report of a shooting in the 2400 block of South Laura, Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. At the scene, first responders found the boy in the yard...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed Kansas man

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal hit-and-run that killed 49-year-old Kurt Kruger of Wichita have arrested 31-year-old Latrell Thompson, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just after 2a.m. on May 1, police responded to a report of a man down in the roadway in the 7900 block of West...
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Alleged Kan. drug dealer charged in fentanyl overdose death

RENO COUNTY — A Hutchinson man was arrested last week in connection with a fentanyl overdose that resulted in a death. On June 2, 30-year-old Dustin M. Bright was arrested by the Special Operations Division for distribution of a controlled substance causing death and arranging the sale of a controlled substance using a communication device, according to Lt. Jake Graber with the Hutchinson Police Department,
RENO COUNTY, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Police investigating 2 instances of theft; RV, trailer, pickup missing

Police are investigating the theft of a recreational vehicle, a motorcycle trailer, and a pickup at multiple times and locations in Salina. Jody Meyer, 36, of Salina, told police that sometime between May 18 and Thursday, someone stole a tan 1985 Southwind RV that had "Browning" in the back window from where it was parked in the 300 block of E. Claflin Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The RV was valued at $2,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 10

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Campbell, John Clayton; 53; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Police seek suspect in theft of copper wire from elevator complex

Police are investigating the theft of copper wiring from a downtown Salina grain elevator complex. Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges said this morning that sometime between 12:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, someone cut out and stole copper wire from control panels at the grain elevator complex at 300 E. Ash Street. Total loss was estimated at between $30,000 and $40,000.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Ransomware attack strikes City of Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH - The City of Ellsworth announced today that it had fallen victim to a ransomware attack. The following was posted on the City of Ellsworth Facebook page:. The City of Ellsworth is notifying residents that, on June 2, 2022, it detected unauthorized activity on its network, which has been confirmed as a ransomware attack. In response, the City took its systems offline to contain the threat and protect against any other potential malicious activity. In addition, the City notified federal law enforcement and it is working with them and computer forensics experts to thoroughly investigate and remediate this issue.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Salina Post

Salina man arrested after hit-and-run wreck

A Salina man was arrested after a witness to a hit-and-run wreck followed him and reported his license plate number to police. At approximately 5 p.m. Tuesday, a southbound 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe struck the back of a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan that had stopped at a stop sign in the 600 block of Fairdale Road, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina man out at least $8,400 in storage unit burglary

Police are reviewing surveillance video to find evidence that could lead them to the culprit of a storage unit burglary in south Salina. Sometime between noon Saturday and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, someone cut the lock off of a storage unit at KO Storage, 3335 S. Ninth Street, and stole a number of items, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Catholice Diocese of Salina schools earn accreditation as a group

The Catholic Diocese of Salina has earned a somewhat unique distinction: all of its schools have earned accreditation through Cognia, a non-profit educational accrediting organization. "This makes the Salina Diocese the first diocese in the state of Kansas to have the schools be accredited as a whole instead of individually,"...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Governor: DVACK among among federal grant recipients

Salina's DVACK is among the organizations in the state that will receive nearly $4.7 million in federal grants to support survivors of sexual and domestic violence. Governor Laura Kelly today announced $4,697,713 has been awarded to Kansas sexual and domestic violence survivor support programs through the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act administered by the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA).
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

'Drop your Drawers' Underwear Drive to benefit Salina Shares

The memory of a loved one has inspired the “Drop your Drawers” Underwear Drive to collect new, unopened underwear for all members of the family. On June 1, 2019, Shawn Hynes was killed in a car accident in rural Saline County. To honor his memory, his family reflected on how they liked to tease him about his refusal to buy his own new underwear and instead waiting on his mom to gift them on birthdays and Christmas, even at 40 years old!
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

More rain overnight

Much of the area received another soaking overnight. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.83 of an inch was reported. In southeast Salina, near the Eagle Radio studios, 1.25 inches was reported. We'll get a break this evening, but more rain is forecast for Thursday night. Following are 24-hour rainfall totals...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Korb: Ruling on ordinance limiting city comm. disappointing

A proponent of an ordinance approved by voters last fall to limit the Salina City Commission's ability to impose restrictions on businesses or citizens in response to public emergencies expressed his displeasure in a district judge striking down the measure. "It is disappointing that he struck it down, but it...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Marion County in flood watch expires

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood watch in effect from 10 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning that includes Marion County. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Most...
MARION COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

