On Tuesday night, a 27-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Northeast Tacoma. As per the initial information, the fatal motorcycle crash took place at approximately 11:21 p.m. near the 4100 block of Marine View Drive. The early reports showed that the motorcycle was going northbound on Marine View Drive at a high rate of speed when it went over the road’s double yellow line into southbound lanes and smashed into the pole.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO