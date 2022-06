Ultium Cells ceremonially commemorated its installation of the final steel beam for its facility in progress Wednesday morning. The 2.8 million-square-foot plant is expected to commence production in late 2023. That projection for the completion of the $2.3 billion project is considered a continuation of the momentum thus far, which finished the steel structure for the building in just six months. It is a critical step in GM’s journey to the all-electric, zero-emissions fleet by 2035.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO