While most Frisco schools have been closed for the summer, the rooms of one Frisco ISD building were abuzz with activity this week. In one room, students practiced golf swings, guided by experts from the PGA of America. In another, they got an inside look at the world of virtual reality with help from Nokia. Downstairs, students got a lesson in the intertwined world of sports and STEAM, courtesy of the Texas Legends. Another space contained a variety of human hearts for students to look at and hold, thanks to a demonstration by Baylor Scott & White Research Institute.

FRISCO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO