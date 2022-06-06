ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Y101

What It’s Like to Take a Kart Racing Through Quincy’s South Park

By Doc Holliday
Y101
Y101
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many have witnessed the classic Grand Prix of Karting in Quincy's South Park over the years, but not nearly as many know what it's like to really take a kart along the course. Thanks to a video share, you can see it through a driver's eyes....

101theeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
cityofmacomb.com

DOWNTOWN SUMMER CONCERT CANCELED JUNE 8, 2022

Submit your questionnaire for consideration. Due to unforeseen circumstances today Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Downtown Summer Concert has been canceled. The next concert is scheduled for Wednesday, June 15, 2022 with Troublesome Creek Blue Grass Band as entertainment.
MACOMB, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Park#Kart Racing#Missouri#Sports#The Quincy Grand Prix#Shifter Final
Boston 25 News WFXT

Endangered red wolf pup born at Illinois zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new baby has arrived at Illinois’ Henson Robinson Zoo. According to WICS and WRSP, the Springfield attraction announced that red wolves Pepper and Red welcomed a male pup, Ranger, on May 13. Since his birth, the new arrival’s weight has doubled, zoo officials said.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Quincy woman killed after being hit by van

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman was killed early Friday morning after she was hit by a van on US-61 a few miles south of Hannibal. Dakota Borenson, 25, was a pedestrian in the lane of travel around 2 a.m. on northbound U.S. 61 about four miles south of Hannibal when she was struck by a 2017 GMC Savanna driven by Troy Rasey, 44, of Maywood, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash report.
HANNIBAL, MO
wmay.com

Heavy Traffic Expected When Historical Truck Show Comes To Springfield

Thousands of visitors are expected in Springfield later this week for the national convention of the American Truck Historical Society at the Illinois State Fairgrounds. The show runs Thursday through Sunday, and features vintage big rigs and other classic and notable trucks, along with vendors and demonstrations. City officials say traffic will be heavy around the fairgrounds throughout the show, especially on Thursday and Saturday, when equipment is loaded in and after the show concludes.
wmay.com

State Fair Box Office Opens Monday With Special Offers

The Illinois State Fair box office opens Monday morning for in-person ticket purchases… with some special opportunities for early risers. Up until now, tickets for Grandstand shows had only been available through Ticketmaster. Starting Monday, you will now be able to buy tickets in person at the fairgrounds. In recognition of the kickoff, the box office will open early Monday… 6am. And on that day, from 6 until 8am, anyone who buys tickets to a Grandstand show will receive a fair admission ticket and be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to the Stage-Side Party for that Grandstand show. In addition, anyone buying Mega Passes Monday from 6 to 8am will receive a free State Fair lanyard.
ILLINOIS STATE
939theeagle.com

After 20 years, Columbia’s Hoss’ Market changing hands

A popular Columbia gourmet market and restaurant will be changing owners on July 1. It’s called Hoss’ Market, and it’s located on south Columbia’s Club Village drive. The market is best-known for its hickory-smoked ribs hot off the smoker every Saturday morning. Our Zimmer publication “Inside...
COLUMBIA, MO
khqa.com

Quincy firefighter dies in an accident on vacation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
QUINCY, IL
Y101

Missouri Airbnb with Private Lake is Perfect For A Staycation

This tiny cottage Airbnb is a perfect way to get away, but not travel very far from the Tri-States. Located in Philadelphia, Missouri this tiny cottage is perfect for the outdoor-loving family. It has everything including a private 5-acre lake that you can use for boating, fishing, swimming, kayaking, and just about anything you want. The kitchen is fully stocked with appliances you need, but I feel once you see the outdoor space you will be grilling out and using the shaded deck or upper deck to take in all the surroundings.
PHILADELPHIA, MO
Y101

What can Quincy steal from the Best Place to Live in Illinois?

Peoria, Illinois came out on top ranking as the "Best Place to Live in Illinois" so why does Peoria rank higher than Quincy, and what is Peoria doing that Quincy can steal and implement here?. I stumbled upon this article from the pjstar.com, the article is called "Peoria best place...
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

Woman walking in northeast Missouri highway struck, killed by van

NEAR HANNIBAL, Mo. — A woman walking in a major highway was killed overnight in northeast Missouri when she was struck by a van. The tragedy happened at 2 a.m. Friday on Highway 61, four miles south of Hannibal. State troopers identify the victim as Dakota Borenson, 25, of...
KMOV

Five people injured in Wentzville I-70 crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Five people were injured, including two children, after a crash on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County Tuesday afternoon. Troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said the driver of a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica was going westbound on I-70 when she struck the cable barrier and got in the eastbound lanes. The Pacifica struck a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2012 Ford Escape. The Victoria drove off the roadway and the Escape was hit by a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia.
Y101

Y101

Quincy, IL
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Y101 plays the biggest and hottest music variety and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy