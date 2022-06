You will be able to join the Kewaunee County Board on Tuesday to hear more about the proposed Kewaunee County Jail project that has been years in the making. At last month’s board meeting, Kewaunee County Administrator Scott Feldt and Sheriff Matt Joski gave the board a sneak peek at what will be proposed. The project's current phase has focused on the floor plans and the specifics of the building, making sure it was at its absolute lowest costs while not forfeiting operational effectiveness. The hope is they will be able to construct the facility for approximately $25 million. If built, Kewaunee County residents would see their property tax bill rise by roughly $40 on a $200,000 home in exchange for replacing the state’s oldest and smallest county jail. Feldt says it is important for supervisors and residents to see the work the county is doing to ensure the project is operationally and financially sound with taxpayers in mind.

