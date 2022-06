Simplicity and freedom: Two key attributes promised by a good sit-on-top kayak—they’re simple to transport and launch from almost any point at which you can access the shore of a lake, river, bay, or beach, and offer the freedom to go nearly anywhere on any water. And (although there are some nifty motorized options for anglers) you can do it all on your own, under your own power.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 26 MINUTES AGO