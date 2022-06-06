Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Homicide #9

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 1:25 am Bridgeport Police responded to the 100 block of Pricilla Circle on several reports of a party shot. Upon arrival, Patrol Officers located a 37-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. AMR ambulance arrived and quickly transported the victim to an area hospital. Patrol Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB). The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation with Detectives from the Identification Unit. They have since processed the crime scene, collected several items of evidence, and are working several strong leads. This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim knew his attacker(s).

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 19 HOURS AGO