ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Homicide #9

By Stephen Krauchick
DoingItLocal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article#Bridgeport CT– On Sunday June 5, 2022 at approximately 1:55 AM Bridgeport Police responded to a stabbing/assault at 922 Madison Avenue (Club Azul). Upon arrival Officers located a victim outside the club suffering from a deep wound/laceration to his torso. He is identified as...

www.doingitlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Bridgeport PD investigates shooting, carjacking case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport emergency services received multiple calls reporting shots fired early on Friday morning. Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they witnessed a man being pushed out of a vehicle once shots had been fired. Officers responded and found the victim laying in the middle of the road, with […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Motorcyclist Injured In Crash

2022-06-10@6:11pm–#Bridgeport CT– A motorcyclist was injured and taken to the hospital after colliding with a car at the intersection of Benham and Park Avenue. Witnesses pointed out to me that it was an unregistered motorcycle. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Madison, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
DoingItLocal

Homicide #10

On June 10, 2022, at approximately 1:25 am Bridgeport Police responded to the 100 block of Pricilla Circle on several reports of a party shot. Upon arrival, Patrol Officers located a 37-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. AMR ambulance arrived and quickly transported the victim to an area hospital. Patrol Officers secured the crime scene and notified the Detective Bureau (DB). The DB Homicide Squad has taken charge of the investigation with Detectives from the Identification Unit. They have since processed the crime scene, collected several items of evidence, and are working several strong leads. This appears to be an isolated incident where the victim knew his attacker(s).
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport man dies in Pricilla Circle shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)- A Bridgeport man was shot and killed early Friday morning, according to police. Bridgeport police responded to reports of a gun shot at 1:25 am on Pricilla Circle. Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old Bridgeport man lying down in the street. He was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds and was quickly […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate shooting, barricade incident

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman was arrested following a shooting and barricade incident in Bridgeport on Thursday, police said. According to the Bridgeport Police Department, Bridgeport Emergency Control Center received several calls regarding shots fired on William Street Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. Police said a woman shot a firearm from a third floor […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Hanson
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Scooter & Car Collide

2022-06-10@3:41pm–#Bridgpeort CT– Report of a car and scooter colliding at Newfield and Beardsley Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
News 12

Officials: Child burned in Bridgeport backyard with gasoline was not deliberately injured by other children

Police say it does not appear a child badly burned in a Bridgeport backyard was deliberately injured. A Bridgeport family says their 6-year-old son, Dominick Krankall, was hit with a gasoline-soaked ball that was on fire while playing in the yard with other children in April. Krankall spent several weeks in the hospital recovering with burns all over his face and body.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Bridgeport News
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Retirees and Transfers

#Bridgeport CT– The Bridgeport Police Force, which should be at 425 strong is nearing just 300 with transfers and retirements. Congratulations to Captain Brian Fitzgerald on his last day at BPD as he retires. I’ve worked closely in the past with Captain Fitzgerald and I have to say he was highly professional and effective in getting results as former head detective. This is a big loss for the city in my opinion.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Police investigate fatal crash in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police, the Taftville Fire Department, and American Ambulance responded to a fatal crash in Norwich on Friday. The crash happened in the area of Hunters Rd. and Mohegan Park Rd., according to police statements. They believed that one car was turning off of Mohegan Park Rd. while another was traveling […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Man in Relation to Leaving the Scene Investigation

The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping the community can again provide assistance in identifying an individual wanted in relation to a. Bridgeport Police Officer Austen Zorick says the man shown in the screen shots from surveillance video is being sought in connection with a leaving the scene incident. The incident took place in the United Hospital Center Spine Center parking lot, according to Zorick.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Deadly Shooting Of 37-Year-Old East Orange Man

A local man was arrested Wednesday, June 8 for the murder of a 37-year-old East Orange man, authorities said. Darienne Murray, 35, of Orange, was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the shooting death of Melja T. Oliver, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy