Mr. Jiffy Sticker marks 1 year of inspecting Spring-area vehicles

Humble ISD began offering free breakfast and lunch June 6 to all children ages 18 and younger as well as enrolled students with disabilities up to 21 years old. According to the district’s webpage, the meals are being provided at no cost to HISD through the Summer Food Service Program—a U.S. Department of Agriculture nutrition program administered by the Texas Department of Agriculture. According to the announcement, families do not have to apply, register or provide identification to participate in the summer meal program.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO