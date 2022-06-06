ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mr. Jiffy Sticker marks 1 year of inspecting Spring-area vehicles

By Emily Lincke
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 4 days ago
On May 18, Mr. Jiffy Sticker celebrated its one-year anniversary since opening in Spring. The business is located at 5127 Louetta Road. Mr. Jiffy Sticker...

