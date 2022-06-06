ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

City of Frisco, PGA of America to host town hall about new headquarters, first golf championship

By Brooklynn Cooper
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The city of Frisco and the Professional Golfers Association of America are partnering on a town hall for community members to learn more about the PGA headquarters. The event will be held June 6 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers located at the George A. Purefoy Municipal...

CandysDirt

Live Large In This Lux Lakeside Resort at Heath Golf and Yacht Club

If you’re searching for a retreat with resort appeal, this new construction gem in the Heath Golf & Yacht Club could be just what you’re looking for. Kim Woodul of Ebby Halliday Realtors has the listing for a brand new, contemporary-style home that’s slated to be ready by December 2022 — that means you could be spending your New Year in a new home.
HEATH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

3 new restaurants, shops prepare to open at The Star in Frisco

The Star District, located at the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, is welcoming three new tenants this fall. The 91-acre campus announced in a June 8 news release that two retail stores and one restaurant will join the district in late 2022. The additions will come just six months after five dining and entertainment businesses opened at The Star. From July 2021-June 2022, The Star leased more than 55,000 square feet to North Texas-based tenants, the release said.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

La La Land Kind Cafe coming soon on West Campbell Road in Richardson

La La Land Kind Cafe is planning to open soon in Richardson. The coffee shop will be located at 242 W. Campbell Road in Richardson, which had previously housed the Great Outdoors Sub Shop. An opening date has not yet been announced. La La Land has four other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and offers a variety of coffee and matcha drinks, teas and food options. 214-579-9550 (Lower Greenville location). www.lalalandkindcafe.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque to open in Keller in late summer, early fall

Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque plans to open sometime in August or September at 1801 S. Main St. in Keller, according to Horizon 76 American Grill House and Outpost 36 Texas Barbeque operating partner Jeff Lowery. The restaurant will be located next to Horizon 76 American Grill House. The owners of Horizon 76 American Grill House—Lowery, Dwight Dowell and Chris Polk—bought the neighboring building in order to open the barbecue restaurant.
KELLER, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City seeks community feedback for two northwest Frisco parks

The city of Frisco will host an open house on June 9 to hear from residents about two parks that are under design in northwest Frisco. Frisco on the Green and Northwest Community Park are expected to begin construction in early 2023, said Conners Ladner, principal at Design Workshop, the projects’ lead landscape architect. Both parks are along Teel Parkway near the PGA of America headquarters.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco City Council updated on plans to make The Rail District more pedestrian-friendly

Frisco City Council was presented with renderings and plans for upcoming projects in The Rail District that would make the city's downtown area more pedestrian-friendly during its work session on June 7. Representatives from the planning and design firms Kimley-Horn and Mesa Design Group sought feedback from council to begin fine-tuning their designs and update costs for the project.
FRISCO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Developers provide update on Plano's Collin Creek redevelopment

Construction for the new Collin Creek development is continuing in Plano. On Friday, the development's project manager, Centurion American Vice President Rob Romo, told the Plano Star Courier that the underground garage at the former site of Collin Creek Mall has been excavated, with construction workers currently pouring concrete piers.
PLANO, TX
Local Profile

Frisco’s The Star Is Getting These New Tenants

In 2022, The Star is home to new spots, including a southern seafood restaurant, a women’s boutique and a fine art gallery. The Star, of course, is the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys world headquarters that also features mixed-use retail and restaurant space. Between July 2021 and June 2022, The Star district leased more than 55,000 square feet of space to North Texas-based tenants.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Psychedelic Robot opens new art exhibit at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Psychedelic Robot, a pop-up graffiti-fusion art installation that first debuted in Dallas in 2018, is now open in Plano. The company opened May 26 at 6121 W. Park Blvd., Ste. B121, in The Shops at Willow Bend mall. It will be in the space that was previously occupied by the traveling Friends Experience, according to mall officials. A large painted robot model is currently on display in the Willow Bend shops. Psychedelic Robot is operated by the Bivins Gallery owners Karen and Michael Bivins, according to the company website. The 40,000-square-foot art-exhibit will include a variety of interactive and multimedia installations from different artists that include fashion, sculpture, painting, photography, video, music, costuming, performance and more, a company release stated. 214-494-0489. www.psychedelicrobot.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

DoubleDave's Pizzaworks opens inside Bowlski’s at historic Lakewood Theater

DoubleDave's Pizzaworks opened in early May at 1825 Abrams Parkway, Ste. C, Dallas. The new Dallas location for the pizza chain is located inside the Bowlski’s bowling alley at the old Lakewood Theater. DoubleDave's offers a variety of specialty pizzas, sandwiches, appetizers and desserts, according to its website. Other locations are open throughout Texas and Oklahoma. 214-823-1938. www.doubledaves.com.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Killer authentic Mexican restaurant debuts in Dallas' West Village

An excellent Mexican-influenced restaurant has debuted in Uptown: Hugo's Invitados, a concept named for co-founder Hugo Miranda, has opened in Dallas' West Village, where it's doing authentic Mexican food and craft cocktails, in the space at 3699 McKinney Ave. formerly occupied by Mi Cocina, which relocated to the former Del Frisco's Grille space.
DALLAS, TX
