Greater Mankato Growth is calling on the Minnesota Legislature to return to St. Paul for a special session and pass a bonding bill. “Facing a record budget surplus, the legislature had the opportunity to provide meaningful tax relief and make strategic investments throughout the state,” said Andy Wilke, Director of Business Development and Public Affairs for Greater Mankato Growth. “None of that happened and instead legislators simply went home without finishing their jobs.”

MANKATO, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO