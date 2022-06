Members and guest of First United Methodist Church of Warren gathered in the Fellowship Hall of the Church Sunday afternoon, June 5 to bid farewell to Pastor Gary Harrrison and his wife Lori as they depart for a new pastorate in Nashville, Arkansas. They leave Warren after a successful ministry and the creation of many friends throughout the community. Over and over people told them, “we will miss you!”

