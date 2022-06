THE BEND ELKS CAME UP JUST SHORT OF WINNING ITS 5TH-STRAIGHT GAME IN AN AS MANY GAMES TO OPEN THE NEW WESTCOAST LEAGUE LAST NIGHT IN SPRINGFIELD. THE ELKS AND DRIFTERS PLAYED 13-INNINGS UNTIL SPRINGFIELD NOTCHED A WALK-OFF WIN WITH AN RBI SINGLE IN THE HOME-HALF OF THE 13TH TO EDGE THE ELKS, 4-3.

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO