The Goodhue County Board voted to issue $9 million in bonds to cover the closure of the Red Wing Land Disposal Facility as well as ‘phase two’ of the new jail and courts facilities project. Myrna Halbach, solid waste administrator, told the board that the lowest bid for the closure of the landfill is about $400,000 less than the cost estimate. The balance of the bonding would go toward the construction of the jail, law enforcement center and the office of emergency management. The county has already bonded $9 million for the jail, which will be used for site preparation, demolition and some construction.

GOODHUE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO