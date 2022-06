WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Embracing the things that make us different is something a Stanley teenager said she learned at an early age, while educating others. Morgan Halls is a Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals 2022 Miracle Kid. She was diagnosed with scoliosis at 6-months-old. But the full details of her case were not known until she turned 5.

