June 6, 2022

Terry Road bridge under construction; detour route provided

(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson is starting construction on replacing a bridge on Terry Road south of Savanna Street. Beginning today, the Terry Road bridge will be closed to all traffic for approximately nine months while the bridge is demolished and rebuilt.

Motorists are advised to use the Interstate 55 Frontage Road as a detour route. This project is funded by a federal surface transportation block grant with a local match provided by the municipal sales tax.