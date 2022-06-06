ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Terry Road Bridge Under Construction; Detour Route Provided

Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi
 4 days ago

For Immediate Release

June 6, 2022

Terry Road bridge under construction; detour route provided

(Jackson, Miss.) – The City of Jackson is starting construction on replacing a bridge on Terry Road south of Savanna Street. Beginning today, the Terry Road bridge will be closed to all traffic for approximately nine months while the bridge is demolished and rebuilt.

Motorists are advised to use the Interstate 55 Frontage Road as a detour route. This project is funded by a federal surface transportation block grant with a local match provided by the municipal sales tax.

Comments / 2

Related
WJTV 12

JPD investigating after body found on Wooddell Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson police are investigating after a body was found on Wooddell Drive Thursday. Police and first responders arrived on the scene just after 5:30 a.m. The investigation is ongoing and the body was transported by the Hinds County coroner.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on Whisper Ridge Ave. in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed. Investigators said the department received a call about the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9. They responded to the scene on Whisper Ridge Avenue. The victim had been shot multiple times, and he died at the […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, MS
Traffic
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WREG

Man accused of killing Meridian police officer in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
MERIDIAN, MS
WDAM-TV

2 wounded in isolated shooting on East Side Avenue in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Hattiesburg as two people are being treated for gunshot wounds. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Side Avenue around 12:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detour#Frontage Road#Urban Construction#Traffic Condition
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi officer fatally shot, suspect on the run

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an officer with the Meridian Police Department was shot and killed. The officer, who has not been identified by name, and an unidentified woman were found at the scene. The suspect, 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender, is believed...
WDAM-TV

Blackout Tags Coming To Mississippi Next Month

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Blackout Vehicle Tags are coming to Mississippi July 1st. Blackout tags are not standard Mississippi Tags, but a vanity plate option only. A percentage of each blackout tag will go towards the law enforcement and fire fighters death benefit trust fund. This fund helps the families of law enforcement and fire fighters who die while performing normal job duties.
breezynews.com

Wray resigns as Kosciusko Chief of Police

Kosciusko Chief of Police Chris Wray has resigned. According to Mayor Tim Kyle, the Board of Aldermen accepted Wray’s resignation Wednesday afternoon during a special board meeting. Kyle said Wray’s resignation was effective at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, but did not mention if an interim had been appointed to...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kennis Croom, Mississippi police officer and nephew of Sylvester Croom, gunned down during a domestic call

Kennis Croom, a Mississippi police officer in Meridian and nephew of former Mississippi State coach Sylvester Croom, was shot and killed on Thursday. The Meridian Star reported that Kennis Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was shot and killed during a domestic violence call around 5:30 p.m. in an incident where a woman also died. James E. Davis, the chief of the Jackson Police Department, released a statement honoring Kennis Croom’s service and dedication to the community, and offered condolences to the Croom family.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
bobgermanylaw.com

Brookhaven, MS – Lionel Jackson Killed in Hit-&-Run on Union St

Local authorities were called to the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian. The victim, 41-year-old Lionel Jackson, was found lying on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Later on Sunday night, June 5, 36-year-old Jarvis Wilson turned himself over to authorities in relation to the incident....
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Woman in custody for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a woman turned herself in for a homicide that happened at the Fuel Time gas station on Bullard Street. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said Lashundra Bass, 35, turned herself in on Wednesday, June 8. She has been charged with murder. Police identified Shydarius Williams, 17, as the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Pick-up truck catches on fire near Fortification Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pick-up truck went up in flames in Jackson on Sunday afternoon. Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the fire occurred at 3:50 p.m. near Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street. The vehicle caught on fire due to the lawn mower on the back of the truck.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Florida biker killed in crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Florida man died in a motorcycle crash that happened in Wayne County on Sunday, June 5. The Laurel Leader Call reported John Goree, 74, of Panama City Beach, was driving his 2003 Honda motorcycle west on Highway 84 East in the Beat Four Community. Ricky Nobles, 22, of Waynesboro, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Man dies after Canton shooting

CANTON, Miss. — The Madison County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting. Deputies were called at about 6 a.m. Thursday to Whisper Ridge Avenue in Canton, where a man had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to authorities. The man's name...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man stabbed during fight in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was stabbed Thursday afternoon. Deputies said they responded to two homes in the 500 and 600 block of Delk Road where a fight between two men happened. One of them had been stabbed. The man who was stabbed was taken to Forrest […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Drivers face a surge in gas prices in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After weeks of stagnant gas prices around $4.15 per gallon, prices have shot up over the past few days, soaring past record highs. According to AAA, a gallon of gas costed about $4.43 on Sunday, June 5. That’s up 24 cents in four days. Experts said it’s all a part of […]
Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi

87
Followers
229
Post
898
Views
ABOUT

Jackson, officially the City of Jackson, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi. It is one of two county seats of Hinds County, along with Raymond, Mississippi. The city of Jackson also includes around 3,000 acres (12.1 km2) comprising Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport in Rankin County and a small portion of Madison County. The city's population was estimated to be 160,628 in 2019, a decline from 173,514 in 2010. The city sits on the Pearl River and is located in the greater Jackson Prairie region of Mississippi.

Comments / 0

Community Policy