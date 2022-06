Summer started with a chance for local FFA students to connect at the Southeast District Conference at Muscatine Community College. The meeting on June 2nd, is defined as a Chapter Officer Leadership Training (COLT), and is geared toward peer led activities with district and state officers directing four interactive workshops for FFA chapter leaders. Topics for the workshops included advocacy for the agriculture industry, connecting with stakeholders, recruiting for the local chapter and working as a cohesive team. Those in state and district leadership positions also trained those from individual chapters regarding their officer’s duties within their local group.

