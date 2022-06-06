ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Federal judge OKs Oklahoma’s lethal injection method

By SEAN MURPHY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x4RbI_0g23dOCp00
Death Penalty Oklahoma FILE - This photo shows the gurney in the the execution chamber at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Okla., on Oct. 9, 2014. A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday, June 6, 2022, ruled the state's three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma on Monday ruled the state’s three-drug lethal injection method is constitutional, paving the way for the state to request execution dates for more than two dozen death row inmates who were plaintiffs in the case.

Judge Stephen Friot's ruling followed a six-day federal trial earlier this year in which attorneys for 28 death row inmates argued the first of the three drugs, the sedative midazolam, is not adequate to render an inmate unable to feel pain and creates a risk of severe pain and suffering that violates the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment.

“The prerequisites of a successful lethal injection challenge under the Eighth Amendment have been made clear by the Supreme Court,” Friot wrote, citing three earlier rulings on the death penalty.

He continued: “The plaintiff inmates have fallen well short of clearing the bar set by the Supreme Court.”

Jennifer Moreno, one of the attorneys for the death row inmates, said they are still assessing their options for an appeal to the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

“The district court’s decision ignores the overwhelming evidence presented at trial that Oklahoma’s execution protocol, both as written and as implemented, creates an unacceptable risk that prisoners will experience severe pain and suffering,” Moreno said in a statement.

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said in a statement that the state effectively proved that both the lethal injection drugs and the state's execution protocols are constitutional.

“The Court’s ruling is definitive: The plaintiffs in this case ‘have fallen well short’ of making their case, and midazolam, as the State has repeatedly shown, ‘can be relied upon … to render the inmate insensate to pain,’" O'Connor said. “My team is reviewing the U.S. District Court’s order further and will make a decision regarding when to request execution dates from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.”

During the trial, each side presented experts in anesthesiology and pharmacology who offered differing opinions on the effectiveness of midazolam in rendering an inmate unable to feel pain.

James Stronski, an attorney for the inmates, told Friot that if inmates aren’t properly anesthetized, they would be paralyzed and unable to move or speak after the second drug is administered and then feel excruciating pain as the final drug, potassium chloride is injected to stop the heart.

“If this is allowed to continue ... this is a 21st century burning at the stake,” Stronski told the judge.

Attorneys for the state rejected that argument and maintained that a 500-milligram dose of the sedative was more than enough to ensure that inmates are unable to feel pain.

The state has carried out four lethal injections since October that Oklahoma's former Solicitor General Mithun Mansinghani said during closing arguments "are definitive proof that the protocol works as intended."

Oklahoma resumed lethal injections in October with the execution of John Grant, who convulsed on the gurney and vomited before being declared dead. Since then, three more executions were carried out without noticeable complications.

Oklahoma had one of the nation's busiest death chambers until problems in 2014 and 2015 led to a de facto moratorium. Richard Glossip was just hours away from being executed in September 2015 when prison officials realized they received the wrong lethal drug. It was later learned the same wrong drug had been used to execute an inmate in January 2015.

The drug mix-ups followed a botched execution in April 2014 in which inmate Clayton Lockett struggled on a gurney before dying 43 minutes into his lethal injection — and after the state's prisons chief ordered executioners to stop.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender-confirming medical care, a new obstacle to the state labeling such treatments as child abuse. The temporary restraining order issued by Judge Jan Soifer halts investigations against three families who sued, and...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Infowars bankruptcy tossed in deal with Sandy Hook parents

VICTORIA, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge in Texas on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy protection case of Infowars and two other companies controlled by Alex Jones, the result of an agreement between lawyers for the conspiracy theorist and parents of some of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

$100M mineral manufacturing facility coming to Stillwater

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, state leaders and company representatives announced Thursday a first-of-its-kind critical minerals manufacturing facility is coming to Stillwater. USA Rare Earth, LLC, is set to invest more than $100 million in developing the Stillwater facility, which will develop products with numerous applications, including electric vehicles, wind turbines, mobile electronic devices and military hardware.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Glossip
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Row Inmates#Lethal Injections#On Death Row#The Supreme Court
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

To some surprise, Youngkin hosts series of Pride events

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — When Republican Glenn Youngkin was running to be Virginia's governor, he defended a teacher suspended over an objection to using students' preferred pronouns. He opposed transgender children playing on sports teams aligned with their gender identity, and he indicated a personal objection to same-sex marriage.
RICHMOND, VA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man who fatally shot retired Wisconsin judge dies

MAUSTON, Wis. — The man accused of killing a retired Wisconsin judge on Friday has died, authorities said. Douglas K. Uhde, 56, died Tuesday after he was taken off life support, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a news release. Uhde was accused of fatally shooting John Roemer,...
NEW LISBON, WI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Primary sends mixed signals in heavily Democratic California

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — California is a Democratic fortress, but Tuesday’s primary election may have revealed some cracks. Gov. Gavin Newsom and other top-tier Democrats emerged safely from contested statewide races in which they will be strongly favored this fall, and the Legislature appears on track to stay firmly in Democratic control.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Arizona police find Gila monster during DUI traffic stop

MESA, Ariz. — A traffic stop took a wild turn in Mesa, Arizona when police said they saw a venomous animal in the car. Mesa police said in a news release that they were called to a convenience store parking lot where Brandon Denney had been seen sleeping behind the wheel of a running car. Arriving officers saw Denney asleep with an orange pill bottle in his hand.
MESA, AZ
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy