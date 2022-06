Bitcoin continues to fluctuate around the $30,000 price range. The crypto market might shed more wealth in the coming month. Altcoins might not revive till the end of July. The crypto market has witnessed a prolonged bear market over the past two weeks. Bitcoin is also holding up its stance, fluctuating around the $30,000 price range. While some crypto analysts predict its market dominance is slowly rising, others indicate that it might drop below $20,000.

1 DAY AGO