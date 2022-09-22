ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control Issues – Mon, 06 Jun 2022 09:22:01 -0400

By News Hound
Cover picture for the articleWake Forest Issue Reported on Mon, 06 Jun 2022 09:22:01 -0400:...

Citizen Issue Reported: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues – Wed, 08 Jun 2022 12:25:09 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 08 Jun 2022 12:25:09 -0400: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: Wake Forest NC, USA. This playground at the Smith Creek soccer park has been boarded up for months!! It’s embarrassing and sad to bring my children here. Many many soccer games are held here with tons of children using this set. It cannot be that hard or expensive to replace some handles and a chain climbing section.
Blue Force to Spend $3M and Create 125 New Jobs in WF

An aircraft manufacturer is tapping Wake Forest for a new Integration Facility expected to create 125 engineering and manufacturing jobs over the next few years. Blue Force Technologies, Inc., an industry leader in the design and manufacture of airframes and components for small aircraft up thro… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.
The Soul Psychedelique Performs at FNOW June 10

Friday Night on White returns to downtown Wake Forest this Friday, June 10, with The Soul Psychedelique. The free outdoor concert will take place from 6-9 p.m. along South White Street in historic downtown Wake Forest. At full size, The Soul Psychedelique (TSP) Orchestra features a three-six-pie… Click here to...
Harold Patterson Richard – Obituary

Harold R. Patterson, 87, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 in Raleigh. He was born and raised in Westfield, MA. He graduated from Berkshire Christian College in Lenox, MA in 1960. During his 55 years in ministry, he pastored seven churches and was Director of World Missions for the Advent Christian General Conference for 20 years. As Director of World Missions, he traveled to 32 countries as he worked to share the gospel message of Jesus Christ. In his retirement, he pastored Margaretville Advent Christian Church in Margaretville, NY before returning to North Carolina to be close to his daughters and grandchildren.
RALEIGH, NC

