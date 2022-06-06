ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana Lawmakers Rush To Get Bills Through As Session Ends

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Louisiana legislative session ends today, and lawmakers are trying to get some bills passed at the last...

wjbo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Issues a Disaster Proclamation for Union County

(Union County, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issues a disaster proclamation for Union County after severe weather struck the area on Tuesday, June 7th. Parts of Adair, Madison, and Union counties were under a tornado warning on Tuesday, experiencing quarter-size hail and winds gusts above 65 miles per hour.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Alabama

A Saraland restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Alabama. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Barnyard Buffet as the top choice for Alabama. "At the popular down-home Southern-style Barnyard Buffet in Saraland, Alabama, you’ll...
iheart.com

This Is The Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet In Virginia

A Charlottesville restaurant is being credited for having the best all-you-can-eat deal in Virginia. The Daily Meal compiled a nationwide list ranking the best all-you-can-eat deal in every state, which included Michie Tavern as the top choice for Virginia. "Michie Tavern is one of America’s most historic restaurants, and it...
iheart.com

Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians

>Gov. Wolf Pushes For Direct $2k Payments To Pennsylvanians. (Pittsburgh, PA) - Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to push the state's General Assembly to pass a bill that would make two-thousand-dollar payments to Pennsylvanians. Governor Wolf says Pennsylvanians making less than 80-thousand dollars as a household should get direct payments from the state's American Rescue Plan Act funds. However, House Republican Caucus spokesman Jason Gottesman says the money should be used to protect the state from any economic uncertainty in the future. Any ARP money not used by December 31st, 2024 must be returned to the federal government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
iheart.com

Farmer John's Plant In Vernon Is Closing Due To Rising Costs In California

One of the largest employers in Vernon, CA is planning to close next year due to continuous rising costs in California. Smithfields Foods Inc. has said that the decision to close the plant is because of "escalating cost of doing business in California." The President of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) 77, John Grant, has also said that they have made an agreement that will compensate their workers until next year is reached. The company is also planning to decrease their sow herd in Utah and is looking into exiting their farms in Arizona and California.
VERNON, CA
iheart.com

Ryan Kelley Speaks Out After Being Raided by FBI- 6-10-22

Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for Trying Times" is out now!. The Big Three 6-10-22 1 Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced the decision...
iheart.com

Biden Bombs on Kimmel and Takes Another Trip - 6-9-22

Doug Fricano joins in to invite you to a fundraiser tonight for ALS Association Grand Rapids at Fricano's. Grab gifts and gear in my store and help support the cause as I bring you the stories you wont hear anywhere else!. My new book, "Good News: Hope and Encouragement for...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Six Iowa State Park Beaches Post E-Coli Advisories

(Undated) -- Six state park beaches have put up E Coli-advisories. Two have advisories for Microcystin, and one beach has both issues. Beed’s Lake Beach (Hampton, Franklin County, IA)*. Denison Beach (Black Hawk Lake, Lake View, Sac County, IA)*. Lake Darling Beach (Brighton, Washington County, IA)*. Lake Macbride (Solon,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
iheart.com

This Is The Best Small City In California

If you are looking to escape the hustle and bustle of the city without giving up convenience, look no further than this small California city. This city is also considered one of the best small cities to live in in all of America. According to a list compiled by Thrillist,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

PA Supreme Court Hands Win To Commercial Property Owners

>PA Supreme Court Hands Win To Commercial Property Owners. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has handed down a unanimous decision deeming so-called spot assessments of real estate properties unconstitutional. It also says the practice is unfair to commercial property owners. Pennsylvania's uniformity clause states taxes should be the same across all property types and that a property type, such as office, industrial or apartment, can't be singled out.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Huge Tornadoes touch down throughout Ohio and cause MASSIVE Damage

Multiple tornadoes ripped throughout Ohio yesterday causing not only severe damage but wide spread power outages. A major tornado still not rated yet hit Tipp City, Ohio, just outside of Dayton at 6:22 p.m. This large tornado hit severely damaged the Meijer Distribution Center in the area. Accuweather reports "Tipp...
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

South Dakota man arrested in Nebraska following argument, shooting

(Rushville, NE) -- A South Dakota man is behind bars in Nebraska following a shooting in Rushville, in northwestern Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday afternoon, the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the NSP in response to a shooting at the Rushville Sale Barn. The state patrol says the shooting happened during an argument between two people. After preliminary investigation, the NSP believes that following the verbal altercation, the suspect, identified as 44 year old Gilbert Grooms of Oglala, South Dakota, got a shotgun from his vehicle. Investigators say he then fired in the direction of the victim, identified as 35 year old Charles Winters, of Martin, South Dakota.
RUSHVILLE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Lawmakers#Corporal Punishment#Politics State#Politics Legislative
iheart.com

State Police Looking For Missing Oswego County Man

Town of Salina, N.Y. - State Police are looking for a missing Oswego County Man. Troopers say 28-year-old Daniel Wahl, was last seen this past Sunday, parking his vehicle on Woodspath Road in the town of Salina. Wahl is described as being 6 foot 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, with...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

Missing Three-Year-Old Found Safe After Two Days Alone In Wilderness

A missing three-year-old is found safe after being on his own for two days in the Montana backcountry. Last Friday afternoon, Ryker Webb was reported missing in rural northwest Montana. He was last seen playing with his dog outside his family's home. The Lincoln County Sheriff deployed helicopters and drones...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy