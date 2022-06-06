ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Allie Hayes
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0yqI_0g23Zo1l00

ICYMI, the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards were on last night, and you better believe that the red carpet was red hot! Here's what everyone wore to the show:

1. Olivia Rodrigo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XYEp_0g23Zo1l00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bmtx8_0g23Zo1l00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

2. Chris Evans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3X4o_0g23Zo1l00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAFXY_0g23Zo1l00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV

3. Jennifer Lopez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3moody_0g23Zo1l00
Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ax9ma_0g23Zo1l00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

4. Javon Walton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FnPh3_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8Ern_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

5. Sofia Carson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0umPkH_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJCDM_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. Snoop Dogg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHuwj_0g23Zo1l00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WxRZz_0g23Zo1l00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

7. Jenna Ortega

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qRNRX_0g23Zo1l00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tuVK_0g23Zo1l00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV

8. David Castañeda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R35di_0g23Zo1l00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YUEif_0g23Zo1l00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

9. Sydney Sweeney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A1ols_0g23Zo1l00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzEbK_0g23Zo1l00
Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

10. Jack Black

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d0Krv_0g23Zo1l00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GvFt_0g23Zo1l00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV

11. Aidan Gallagher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442dad_0g23Zo1l00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmcW2_0g23Zo1l00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

12. Garcelle Beauvais

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lJd7B_0g23Zo1l00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xzIi3_0g23Zo1l00
Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

13. Lana Condor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1keIPz_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6Eu8_0g23Zo1l00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

14. Diplo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sb87m_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOpiN_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

15. Paris Hilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZ72y_0g23Zo1l00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T25p4_0g23Zo1l00
Rich Polk / Getty Images

16. Kristin Cavallari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vPXG_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o5ui2_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17. Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of Rae Sremmurd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48U5On_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SKVx6_0g23Zo1l00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

18. Sophia Di Martino

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34150w_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ue3Sq_0g23Zo1l00
Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV

19. Jay Ellis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30KWrh_0g23Zo1l00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dbbN_0g23Zo1l00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

20. Nicole Richie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VN3Tj_0g23Zo1l00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jW5um_0g23Zo1l00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV

21. Glen Powell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qp8y4_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4FHt_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

22. Awkwafina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTbID_0g23Zo1l00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BcAo2_0g23Zo1l00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

23. David Spade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjF8C_0g23Zo1l00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJ13F_0g23Zo1l00
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for MTV

24. Kyle Richards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHHn7_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AirEq_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for MTV

25. Billy Eichner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ap4T_0g23Zo1l00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23sZiB_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

26. Hannah Einbinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ffx7v_0g23Zo1l00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AR11e_0g23Zo1l00
Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic / Getty Images

27. Pablo Schreiber

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27q5Ot_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ee15T_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

28. Cazzie David

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ywqqT_0g23Zo1l00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sLNCE_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Jamie Campbell Bower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alXE1_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01rrEB_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

30. Joseph Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q31RC_0g23Zo1l00
Presley Ann / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FW0Bk_0g23Zo1l00
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

31. And finally, Vanessa Hudgens — who hosted the event, and thus served SEVERAL incredible looks throughout the show. In no particular order, here's look #1:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RIuDL_0g23Zo1l00
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfMmZ_0g23Zo1l00
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

32. Look #2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WX6DT_0g23Zo1l00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtaON_0g23Zo1l00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

33. Look #3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1nde_0g23Zo1l00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B1Klr_0g23Zo1l00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

34. Look #4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4J40_0g23Zo1l00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Obiwj_0g23Zo1l00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV

35. And, last but not least, look #5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmBuz_0g23Zo1l00
Rich Polk / Getty Images for MTV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2faVAf_0g23Zo1l00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Which of these incredible looks was your favorite of the night?! Share your pick(s) in the comments below!

