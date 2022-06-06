Here's What Everyone Wore To The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Related
Jennifer Lopez Rocks Black Leather Dress At The MTV Movie & TV Awards: Photos
The year of Jennifer Lopez continued on Sunday (June 5) at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. J.Lo, 52, was on hand to receive the Generation Award, but before that could happen, she had to strut her stuff down the red carpet. There, she rocked a form fitting black dress with a plunging neckline and leather bodice.
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney stuns in a tight crop top and tiny mini-skirt at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles
Sydney Sweeney hit the red carpet with a stylish and leggy ensemble at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The 24-year-old Euphoria star was all smiles on the red carpet at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday afternoon. The actress is nominated for Best Performance In...
Popculture
Derek Hough Lands New TV Series
Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough will lead a new National Geographic series about the power of dance around the world. In Dance The World with Derek Hough, the three-time Emmy winner will take viewers on a journey through dance history with a different celebrity co-star in each episode. Dance the World is one of several new shows National Geographic announced Monday, the day before its portion of Disney's upfront presentation in New York City.
Gayle King is asked to LEAVE the CBS studios after testing positive for COVID - but continues chatting with her UNMASKED colleagues having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts
Gayle King had to be 'asked to leave' the CBS studios on Monday morning after she tested positive for COVID - but continued to chat with her unmasked colleagues, having already presented the morning show alongside her co-hosts. The talk show host, 68, shared the news of her positive test...
RELATED PEOPLE
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen Reteam for ‘Book Club 2’
Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen have reunited for Book Club 2 – the Next Chapter. The comedy from Focus Features, Endeavor Content and Makeready has started production on the sequel to the 2018 comedy Book Club, about friends who undergo romantic awakenings after reading Fifty Shades of Grey.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarta Kauffman on the Inspiration of 'Grace and Frankie' and Her Hopes Amid a Shifting IndustryApple Original Films and Skydance Animation Debut Teaser Trailer for 'Luck'Viola Davis Set to Receive Kering Women in Motion Award During Cannes Film Festival Other returning castmembers include Andy Garcia, Don Johnson...
Harrison Wagner cause of death updates — General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina’s son died in Los Angeles parking lot
HARRISON Wagner, son of General Hospital stars Jack and Kristina Wagner, has died at the age of 27. Wagner was found in a Los Angeles parking lot on Monday, according to the LA County case report. The cause of death is currently being investigated. Aside from Harrison, the soap stars...
Janet Jackson Celebrates Birthday With Star-Studded Las Vegas Surprise Party
Click here to read the full article. Janet Jackson celebrates her 56th birthday on Monday (May 16), however those closest to the music icon gave her a star-studded affair early. On Saturday night (May 14), the “All For You” singer partied in Las Vegas at the On The Record at Park MGM. The event was a surprise to Jackson. Jermaine Dupri, Usher, Jimmy Jam, Nelly, and Bryan-Michael Cox were all in attendance while Anderson .Paak DJ’d the birthday blast. Janet Jackson’s weekend in Vegas was also spent celebrating someone else. Ahead of her own party, the acclaimed performer took to the stage...
Nick Cannon says it costs ex-wife, Mariah Carey $150,000 ‘just to walk out the house’
Nick Cannon has spoken about his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey and how it cost her over “$150,000” or more “just to walk out that house” when they were together.The 41-year-old television host discussed his marriage during a recent interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, recalling how he took a step back from his career when he first tied the knot. According to Cannon, he was focused “on the business of getting married,” at the time, and “protecting” his relationship with Carey.“When you’re married to one of the biggest icons in music, there’s things you must protect, there’s privacy,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Melissa Rauch Shares First Pics From NBC’s Night Court Revival
Night Court is coming back to NBC, and star Melissa Rauch shared the first pics from the revival series featuring John Larroquette and more. The revival of the classic 1980s sitcom was picked up to series for next season, and Rauch posted pics to her Instagram featuring the cast including herself, Larroquette, Kapil Talwalkar, India de Beaufort, and Lacretta.
Zendaya's 'Euphoria' and 'Spider-Man' win at MTV awards
Zendaya dominated the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday as her teen drama "Euphoria" and big-screen superhero blockbuster "Spider-Man: No Way Home" were voted best show and best movie respectively. Zendaya won best performance in a show for "Euphoria," HBO's often bleak and hard-hitting look at modern teen life, which also won offbeat awards for "best fight" and a new award for the best on-screen "hookup."
Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams prepare for 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards hosting duties
Vanessa Hudgens and Tayshia Adams are serving as co-hosts for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards. Hudgens will host the ceremony, also known as the scripted part of the show, while the unscripted portion, for awards going to reality television, will be hosted by Adams. On Wednesday,...
Twitter Reacts: Fans Think Jack Black Looks Unrecognizable At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Jack Black took the stage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards to accept the Comedic Genius Award while decked out in an ensemble hilariously inspired by his character in Kung Fu Panda. While some fans praised his humor and the energy he brought to the show, some Twitter users were stunned by the School of Rock star's appearance. "We're HONORED to be honoring @JackBlack with the Comedic Genius Award at the 2022 #MTVAwards," MTV tweeted their congratulations as the Jumanji actor received his award.CHRISHELL STAUSE & G FLIP 'WERE MAKING OUT LIKE CRAZY' DURING 2022 MTV MOVIE &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jackass Forever Star Kisses Huge Snake Onstage After Winning Best Kiss at MTV Movie & TV Awards
One of the newest Jackass members pulled a massive — and slithery! — stunt onstage at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. On Sunday, Sean "Poopies" McInerney, a newbie among the cast of Jackass Forever, won best kiss for his scene in the movie where he had a rattlesnake "kiss" him on the lips while dressed as a mime.
The Standout Fashion Moments From the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Click here to read the full article. The 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards took place Sunday night in Los Angeles, celebrating the year’s biggest moments in movies and TV and bringing together some of today’s biggest celebrities. The awards show was hosted by actress Vanessa Hudgens, who incorporated several outfit changes into her hosting duties with looks from Vera Wang, Valentino, Versace and others. Hudgens started off the night by walking the red carpet in a custom Vera Wang royal blue gown that had a draped effect and lengthy train. Later on-stage, she wore other looks like a puff sleeve,...
Jennifer Lopez is getting another major MTV Award, this time for her film career
Jennifer Lopez will receive another MTV Award this weekend, this time recognizing accomplishments beyond her music at the ‘MTV Movie & TV Awards’
Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, and Jack Black Dominate At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards returned to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, and HBO's "Euphoria" had a great night with four big wins. But Jennifer Lopez was honored with The Generation Award. And Jenny From The Block gave thanks to the people who gave her joy as well as the ones who broke her heart.
Jennifer Lopez, ‘Spider-Man’ highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez made an emotional speech about how believers and skeptics contributed to her success, as she accepted a career achievement honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. “I want to thank the people who gave me joy and the ones who...
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 red carpet: See looks from J.Lo, Vanessa Hudgens and more
Check out standout 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet looks from Jennifer Lopez and more.
MTV Movie & TV Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Livestream
The stars are arriving at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Before the MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted air, the nominees, presenters and guests are walking the red carpet outside of Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Leading up to the big event,...
Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Pete Davidson on the Bubble for a Farewell Acting Nom for ‘Saturday Night Live’
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
BuzzFeed
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0